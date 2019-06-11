Joe Biden goes after Amazon on the campaign trail

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly lobbed an attack at Amazon on Tuesday during a campaign speech in Iowa.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reportedly lobbed an attack at Amazon on Tuesday during a campaign speech in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.

“I have nothing against Amazon, but they should pay a few taxes,” Biden said, according to a tweet by Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Epstein. Her account of Biden’s remarks was supported by tweets from several other reporters covering the speech.

Amazon has not owed federal taxes in the last two years, CNBC reports.

“Amazon pays all the taxes we are required to pay in the US and every country where we operate, including paying $2.6 billion in corporate tax and reporting $3.4 billion in tax expense over the last three years,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC in February.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment on Biden’s remarks.

In going after the tech giant, Biden joins a growing list of politicians who have been criticizing the tech giant for a range of issues from taxes to employee wages.

That list includes Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, both of whom are campaigning for the White House, as well as President Donald Trump, who attacked Amazon in a series of tweets last year that accused the company of not paying enough taxes.