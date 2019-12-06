Joe Biden slams the media for saying Democrats have moved ‘extremely to the left’ since 2016 and says the party’s not with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

caption Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talks to reporters outside the US Capitol building. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former Vice President Joe Biden argued that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s politics are far to the left of the Democratic Party mainstream in an interview with Axios that aired Friday.

Biden added that the media falsely reported that his party “moved extremely to the left” since 2016 when, in fact, he argued, Democrats remain largely moderate.

“You guys got it all wrong about what happened,” Biden said.

He went on, “It’s just bad judgment. You all thought that what happened was the party moved extremely to the left after Hillary. AOC was a new party, She’s a bright, wonderful person. But where’s the party? Come on, man.”

The Democratic frontrunner also said the party doesn’t support Medicare for all, the single-payer healthcare proposal his progressive 2020 rivals are running on. Biden supports adding a public option to Obamacare – what he and other moderates call “Medicare for those who want it.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid in October, has repeatedly condemned Biden’s politics in recent months. Last May, she called it a “dealbreaker” when reports emerged that Biden’s campaign was taking a “middle ground” approach to combatting global climate change.

“There is no ‘middle ground’ w/ climate denial & delay. Blaming ‘blue collar’ Americans as the main opponents to bold climate policy is gas lobbyist 101,” she tweeted. “We’re not going to solve the climate crisis w/ this lack of leadership. Our kids’ lives are at stake.”