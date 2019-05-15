Former Vice President Joe Biden says he ‘absolutely agrees’ with comment that Trump is an ‘illegitimate president’

During a campaign event in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden said he agreed with a woman who said that President Donald Trump is an “illegitimate president in my mind.”

This is Biden’s first trip to New Hampshire since announcing his 2020 presidential run last month.

Since entering the Democratic primary, Trump has often taunted Biden with nicknames and jokes about his age.

Former Vice President Joe Biden was in New Hampshire this week, his first trip to the state since announcing his 2020 presidential run in April.

And, during a campaign event in the city of Nashua, he wasn’t afraid to hide his disdain for President Donald Trump. Since entering the 2020 Democratic primary, Trump has often taunted Biden: the day after formally announcing his bid, the president poked fun at Biden’s age, adding “I look at Joe, I don’t know about him. I don’t know. I would never say anyone is too old. I know they are all making me look very young both in terms of age and I think in terms of energy.” Trump later unveiled a new nickname for Biden, calling him “Sleepy Joe.”

Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe. I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty – you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2019

On Tuesday, Biden struck back at Trump. After a woman claimed she had a “very severe case of what’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome,” and that Trump is an “illegitimate president in my mind,” Biden responded: “I absolutely agree.”

The former Vice President went on to tell voters that he would never speak poorly of other Democratic candidates because the party must stand united and be in the best position to win the 2020 election.

“And here’s the second thing,” Biden added. “I’m not going to get down in the mud wrestling with [Trump]. I’m not going to stoop to his level. I’m not going to engage in the name calling.”

So far, Biden remains a frontrunner among the 22 Democrats vying for the party’s nomination.