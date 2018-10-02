2 suspicious packages sent to Joe Biden intercepted amid slew of attempted attacks on top Democrats and Trump critics

- Two suspicious packages were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, adding to a rising number of attempted pipe bomb attacks on top Democrats and other public figures.
- The packages to Biden were intercepted at separate mailing facilities in Delaware.
- All of the suspicious packages were sent to people who have been verbally attacked by President Donald Trump and been vocally critical of him as well.
Two suspicious packages were sent to former Vice President Joe Biden, adding to a rising number of attempted pipe bomb attacks on top Democrats and other public figures.
The packages to Biden were intercepted at separate mailing facilities in Delaware.
On Wednesday, officials revealed that bombs had been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, and Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters.
The package addressed to Brennan was sent to CNN’s offices in New York City, despite the fact the former CIA director is actually an NBC News analyst.
The package intended for Holder had an incorrect address and was returned to the sender, who was listed as Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz.
On Thursday, officials said a suspicious package was also sent to actor Robert De Niro in the Manhattan building where his production company is based.
- source
- Skye Gould/Business Insider
All of the suspicious packages were sent to people who have been verbally attacked by President Donald Trump and been vocally critical of him.
Wednesday’s incidents came two days after a bomb was found in the mailbox of billionaire George Soros, one of the biggest Democratic donors who has become a top target of right-wing conspiracy theories.
Trump on Wednesday condemned the attempted attacks, calling for unity and vowing to bring justice to those responsible. But on Thursday the president took to Twitter and accused the “Mainstream Media” of contributing to the “Anger we see today in our society” via what he described as “false and inaccurate reporting.”
Read more:
- CNN evacuates New York City office amid reports of suspicious package
- The suspicious package sent to CNN’s New York office was reportedly addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan
- White House and Donald Trump Jr. condemn explosive devices sent to Obamas, Clintons
- Explosive device found in mailbox near billionaire George Soros’ home
- Hillary Clinton addresses attempted attack, says ‘as an American I am worried’
- Trump condemns ‘political violence’ after pipe bombs sent to prominent Democrats, says ‘we have to unify’
- Prominent conservative activists and talking heads are promoting a conspiracy that Democrats sent explosive devices to Clinton, Obama, Soros
- ‘The inevitable consequence of Trump’s incitement’: Democrats accuse Trump of helping provoke attempted violence against Clintons, Obama, and Soros
- ‘This clearly was an act of terror’: NYPD safely removes ‘live explosive device’ from CNN’s New York office after similar devices sent to Clinton, Obama homes