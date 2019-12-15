Joe Burrow wins 2019 the Heisman Trophy, thanks Coach Ed Orgeron in emotional speech

caption LSU Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow celebrates his fourth passing touchdown with head coach Ed Orgeron in the third quarter against Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019 SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium source Jason Getz/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Louisiana State University (LSU) quarterback Joe Burrow won the 2019 Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

Burrow thanked LSU Coach Ed Orgeron in an emotional speech as he accepted one of the most prestigious awards in college sports.

“Coach O, you have no idea what you mean to my family…You took a chance on me…I’m forever grateful for you,” Burrow said, speaking through tears.

"I sure hope they give him a lifetime contract. He deserves it." Joe Burrow's emotional message to Coach O during his Heisman acceptance speech #LSU pic.twitter.com/bGZsgw8o8T — Kevin Boilard (@247KevinBoilard) December 15, 2019

