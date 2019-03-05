Joe Jonas almost leaked the news of the Jonas Brothers’ reunion to Will.i.am in a London airport, but he didn’t realize they’d split up in the first place

The Jonas Brothers are taking over “The Late Late Show with James Corden” for a week.

In their first appearance on Monday night, the brothers revealed that news of their reunion was almost leaked to Will.i.am in a London airport.

A jetlagged Joe was approached by the Black Eyed Peas musician in the airport lounge and asked why they were all in London.

Panicked, Joe apparently told him they were on vacation, despite clearly being with a large group of people working for them.

Luckily, Will.i.am didn’t seem to have realised that their band had ever broken up in the first place as he asked whether they were in London playing shows.

The Jonas Brothers are back after a six-year hiatus.

They broke the news of their reunion on social media by posting the cover art for their new song, “Sucker.”

The video for the track, which was released on Friday, is a fittingly grandiose return to the music scene, featuring the brothers’ A-list partners, Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner.

The boyband’s big reveal could have gone very differently, though, Joe admitted on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday night, if a certain other musician had realised they’d ever broken up in the first place.

caption The Jonas Brothers on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden.’ source The Late Late Show with James Corden / YouTube

The brothers kicked off their one-week residency on “The Late Late Show” last night, and most of the chat centred on the band’s revival, as well as some impressive magic tricks.

“A Jonas brothers reunion is the type of thing that could leak at any time,” Corden says to Kevin.

“You kept this quiet for many, many months – was there ever a moment when you thought that one of you might blow this secret?”

Kevin then describes a situation after shooting the video for “Sucker” in England where the cat was almost let out the bag.

“We were so tired,” he says.

“We hadn’t slept in days, we were jetlagged, and we were at this lounge at the airport when Will.i.am walks in.”

“He’s like, ‘Hey what’s up guys? You guys playing a show here? What’s going on?'”

Joe then interjects: “For some reason, he comes straight to me.

“He’s completely blank,” Kevin chimes in.

“[He says,] ‘No, no, we’re just on vacation.’ Now, mind you, we’re with an entire group of people that definitely work for us.”

“Joe goes, ‘Yeah, with everyone. The whole fam jam.’

“I’m not really sure where that came from but it just felt right,” Joe says.

“Then Will.i.am goes on to say, ‘So you guys weren’t here playing shows?’

“So, he didn’t even know we broke up!”

“You could have just gone along with it, I don’t think it would have mattered,” Corden adds.

Watch the full clip below:

Luckily Will.i.am wasn’t a die-hard Jonas Brothers fan or the news of their reunion could have broken pretty prematurely.

During the rest of their residency on “The Late Late Show,” fans can expect the group to join Corden for a new segment of “Carpool Karaoke.”

They’ll also participate in sketches, perform “Sucker” for the first time, and take part in a new edition of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”