Joe Jonas had to sign an NDA after Sophie Turner told him the ending to ‘Game of Thrones,’ and he’s not the only person she’s leaked it to

Joe Jonas just couldn’t help himself.

After spending a lot of time on the set of “Game of Thrones” watching his fiancée Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) perform, he had to know how the series ended.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Turner said that Jonas “kind of figured it out” and asked to be filled in.

“He signed an NDN, NDA and everything so it’s all good,” Turner told ET’s Leanne Aguilera at WonderCon in Anaheim, California.

Jonas isn’t the only one the actress has told about the ending, either.

caption Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark in ‘Game of Thrones.’ source Helen Sloan/HBO

Earlier this year, the 23-year-old admitted to W Magazine that she’s already told a few friends how the show ends.

“I’m so bad at keeping secrets,” she said.

“I don’t think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can’t keep them. I’ve already told the ending of ‘Game of Thrones’ to a few people.

“I was like, ‘Hey, if you want to know, I’ll tell you,'” she said.

“But it’s people that I know, not random people. It’s people that I know will keep the secret.”

HBO has taken extreme measures over the show’s run to try and prevent leaks, but has struggled to keep all of the secrets under wraps.

For example, on season seven, Gendry’s return was confirmed when a full video of actor Joe Dempsie filming new scenes leaked online.

It was reported in 2017 that “Game of Thrones” would “shoot multiple versions” of the ending to prevent the fanbase from gathering any information.

“I know ‘Game of Thrones,’ [for] the ending, they’re going to shoot multiple versions so that nobody really know what happens,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said at Moravian College in Pennsylvania, as reported by The Morning Call.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Emilia Clarke said she wasn’t even sure she knew how the series was ending.

“I think they’re filming a bunch of stuff and they’re not telling us,” Clarke said on THR’s “Awards Chatter” podcast. “I’m being serious – I’m being deadly serious. I think that they don’t even trust us.”

Ian Glen, who plays Jorah Mormont on “Game of Thrones,” told BBC Radio 5 that the cast was given secure iPads on which to read the scripts for season eight.

“They’re absolutely paranoid now about anyone finding out anything about the series and spoiling it,” he said. “Everything was accessed through iPads with different security you had to get through.”

Showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss told Entertainment Weekly that they turned to “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson and Lucasfilm president and producer Kathleen Kennedy for tips on how to keep secrets.

“They’ve given us a lot of hints about how to lock things down, things we never would have thought of or didn’t know were possible,” Weiss said.

The show also filmed under the fake name “Face of Angels,” used code names on scripts, and used “drone killer” guns to prevent bots from flying over the set.

“Game of Thrones” returns to HBO for its eighth and final season on Sunday, April 14.