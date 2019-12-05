Joe Jonas hilariously serenaded Nick Jonas with ex Taylor Swift’s song ‘Lover’

- Joe Jonas hilariously serenaded Nick Jonas with ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s “Lover,” the title track from her seventh studio album that was released in August 2019.
- Joe, who dated Swift in 2008 and famously broke up with her over a seconds-long phone call, posted a video on his Instagram story on Wednesday that showed him singing to Nick, who seemed to be ignoring him while scrolling on his phone.
- In the video, Joe belted out part of the track’s chorus, but instead of calling his younger sibling his “lover,” he swapped out the lyric for “brother” and sang in the same tone as Swift.
- You can watch the video, which was reposted by fan account @TSwiftNZ, below.
???? IG | Joe Jonas singing #Lover to Nick Jonas via Instagram story pic.twitter.com/DiojPZFNB7
— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) December 5, 2019