Joe Jonas says he’s making sure there is ‘a lot of’ beer when he marries Sophie Turner after they ran out of it at Nick and Priyanka’s wedding

Following Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s wedding this past winter, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are the next couple in the family set to be married, and the brothers said they learned an important lesson for Joe’s big day: buy more beer.

The three brothers – Nick, Kevin and Joe – stopped by the Zach Sang Show Friday and when asked about wedding preparations, Joe revealed that there’s one thing he is assuring is at his wedding: beer. Coors Light, to be more specific.

Host Zach Sang asked Joe, “Is there anything you need on your special day that you wouldn’t budge on?” to which Joe answered, “I mean, we’re getting married in France so a lot of Coors Light is necessary …We need to make sure that was going to happen”

caption The trio will be making sure lots of beer is on hand. source Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Nick said the reason for this is because, at his wedding to Chopra, they actually ran out of beer and that it was a “big issue” for their friends.

“We learned a lesson from my wedding. Our friends drink a lot of beer, specifically, and we ran out of beer at the wedding, at my wedding, which was a big issue.”

When asked what happens when the beer runs out, Kevin said, “It starts to get very dark, very fast with hard alcohol instead.”

Joe said he’s enjoyed planning the wedding and that they’ve got most of the details figured out but he’s ready to finally be married.

We’ve yet to learn the day that Joe and Turner will get married, but he revealed on The Late Late Show that it will be a summer wedding later this year. The two have been together since 2016 and officially got engaged in October of 2017.