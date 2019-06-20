Everything we know so far about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s second wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner surprised everyone and officially tied the knot on May 1 in Las Vegas right after the Billboard Music Awards, but they’re already ready to redo the night. The two are planning a second wedding that will reportedly happen within the month, and fans are already speculating about it.

Their first wedding included celebrity guests and an Elvis impersonator, and part of it was live-streamed on Diplo’s Instagram page, which the couple later joked ruined the surprise.

While we don’t know exactly when the next wedding will take place, we have heard some interesting details. Here’s everything we know so far about their second big day:

This ceremony is going to be more of the real deal for them

Many might be wondering why the two are having a second ceremony, and it turns out the reason isn’t that exciting: it was mainly legal purposes. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Jonas explained, “We had to do a legal marriage before we did a real big one. It was either the courthouse, or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis, and Ring Pops.”

They have both already celebrated their bachelor and bachelorette parties

The couple might already be married, but that didn’t stop Turner from having an epic bachelorette celebration in Spain last weekend. She had a private jet fly out a group of her closest friends, including Maisie Williams, for the event. Instagram posts from friends who were there showed the group wearing brightly colored wigs and drinking from penis-shaped straws before going out.

Jonas previously had his own bachelor party at the end of May in Ibiza with a group of his friends and, of course, his brothers.

caption They were already married in Las Vegas. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The second wedding will reportedly happen in late June in France

According to Us Weekly, this second ceremony is set to happen soon, by the end of this month. It’s also going to take place in France, so it’s likely going to be pretty different from their Vegas nuptials.

They might be getting married on the same day as another famous couple

Multiple sources told Us Weekly that Turner and Jonas are going to get married on the same day in France as Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman.

The decor will be “sophisticated” but still a lot of fun

It seems like the theme of the wedding is going to be similar to Turner and Jonas themselves: classic, but also exciting. A source told Us Weekly, “Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party. The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschey elements, including a really wild cake.”

As for the music, they’ll be keeping things in the family

Guests of the wedding can expect some great music to dance to, of course. The same source told Us Weekly that they plan on having a live band, along with a performance by the Jonas Brothers themselves.

It will probably be more intimate than their Vegas wedding was

caption They want to keep it personal. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The newlywed’s first ceremony wasn’t exactly what one would call “intimate,” considering it was live-streamed on social media. But in a May interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, Turner had said, “We’re trying to keep it as low-key as possible so it’s more of an intimate thing.”

There’s going to be a lot of beer involved

When it comes to beverages, these two appear to be keeping things simple. In an April interview on the “Zach Sang Show,” Jonas said, “We are getting married in France, so a lot of Coors Light is necessary. Not hard, really, to get that, but we needed to make sure that was going to happen.”