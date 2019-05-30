Joe Jonas joked that Diplo spoiled the surprise of his Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner by livestreaming it on Instagram

Joe Jonas joked that Diplo spoiled his surprise Vegas wedding to Sophie Turner by livestreaming it on Instagram.

“It was lit,” Jonas said of the nuptials during an interview with Roman Kemp, Vick Hope, and Sonny Jay for Capital FM.

Fans were caught off guard when Jonas and Turner tied the knot at a ceremony that took place following the Jonas Brothers’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. The wedding was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and the guests included celebrities who were present at the BBMAs, like Khalid, country duo Dan + Shay, and the other members of the Jonas family.

In response to Kemp saying that the DJ “ruined” the event by recording and posting about it online, the 29-year-old singer agreed, saying: “I love Diplo, but he loves his ‘gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally livestreamed with dog face filters.”

Jonas added: “We just laughed. We loved it. We thought it was ridiculous and I just loved that he was walking into the chapel and he’s like, ‘Gonna hit this wedding real quick.'”

When Hope asked if the couple will find time for a honeymoon amid their busy schedules (the Jonas Brothers are releasing a new album and an Amazon Prime documentary in early June, while Turner is currently promoting “X-Men: Dark Phoenix), Jonas said that they’ll be “hush hush” about their upcoming plans.

Turner also recently spoke about her Vegas wedding and Diplo’s role in the festivities during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show.”

“We didn’t choose him to be our wedding photographer,” she said. “He just kind of decided to livestream it.”

After the host asked Turner about the formal ceremony, which is happening in France this summer, the “Game of Thrones” star didn’t share too many details. When the talk show host joked that it would be happening on July 15, Turner said, “That was a pretty good guess.”

Watch the video of Joe Jonas talking about his wedding at 4:21.