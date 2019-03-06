Joe Jonas said he’d rather vacation with Nick and Priyanka over Kevin and Danielle, but he has a really good reason

Joe Jonas said he’d rather go on a vacation with Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas over Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, but he has a really good explanation.

The Jonas Brothers appeared on CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” on Tuesday as part of a week-long takeover. While participating in a new edition of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” the siblings had to answer difficult questions or keep quiet and consume an unappetizing food or drink.

During the final question of the segment, Joe was forced to pick one of the couples or eat a bowl of worm spaghetti. The singer explained that he’d choose Nick and Chopra Jonas “just because if they’re paying, it’s going to be amazing.”

caption This is how the Jonas Brothers looked when James Corden asked Joe to pick one of the couples. source CBS

Nick and Chopra Jonas are known to throw elaborate celebrations. When they got married in December 2018, they held two ceremonies (a Christian one for his faith and a Hindu one for her religion) at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India. The couple wore custom-made outfits for their nuptials and cut into a seven-tier cake using a knife that was shaped like a sword.

The festivities didn’t stop there, though. After exchanging vows, they held receptions in Mumbai, New Delhi, and North Carolina to accommodate all their friends and family.

Earlier during the game on “The Late Late Show,” Nick, Joe, and Kevin gave more brutally honest answers. Kevin admitted that if he had to buy an album from Nick or DNCE (Joe’s band), he’d pick the latter. And when the oldest sibling was later asked who would make a better father, Joe or Nick, he refused to answer and instead the group ate cow blood and pork tongue jelly.

Nick, who’s set to star in the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, was also asked to rank co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in order from least to most likable. The 26-year-old listed Johnson as the most likable.

“You see, the thing about this question is that they all control whether I’m in the movie or not, and specifically Dayne Johnson,” Nick said. “He’s the biggest with the most muscles.”

He went on to name Gillan because “she’s so kind and funny,” followed by Black because he’s “so funny and charismatic.” He concluded by naming Hart as the least likable and apologized.

“Can’t wait til they recast me with Harry Styles,” Nick joked.

