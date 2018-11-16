Joe Rogan says critics of Conor McGregor’s 4th-round tap-out are ‘out of their f—ing minds’

caption Conor McGregor was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. source Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Conor McGregor should be exempt from criticism for the way he tapped out at UFC 229, according to the fight expert Joe Rogan.

Khabib Nurmagomedov locked in a tight neck crank, forcing McGregor to submit in the fourth round of a wildly entertaining bout last month.

Critics on the internet who have never trained in mixed martial arts don’t understand the complexities of the choke hold that Nurmagomedov applied, Rogan said.

Rogan said these people were “out of their f—ing minds.”

Conor McGregor was dominated and then submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October.

The Irish striker tapped in the fourth round when the Russian wrestler applied a tight neck crank, and though the finishing move gave the fight a conclusive finish, some fans were not satisfied and said McGregor gave up too easily.

This has angered the UFC expert Joe Rogan, who said on his “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast this week that fans who have never trained in mixed martial arts but are quick to judge a professional athlete who does are “out of their f—ing minds.”

“He did not tap premature. He did not defend it though,” Rogan said of McGregor. “Here’s the deal: He was done. He was beaten down. Khabib f—ed him up. Khabib smashed him.”

He added: “There was many people that don’t train that think that that was something that you shouldn’t tap to. They are out of their f—ing minds. That is what’s called a fulcrum choke. And it’s not necessarily a choke, but it chokes you. But it really feels like your f—ing head’s going to pop off.”

Rogan said Nurmagomedov used his strength and grappling skills to lock in a move around McGregor’s face in the fourth round and squeezed down on McGregor’s face by clamping his hands together and pressing his forearm against his back.

“All of his muscles are designed to squeeze and crush and smash,” Rogan said of Nurmagomedov.

“If you look at what Conor did, Conor just waited until he couldn’t take it anymore and tapped,” Rogan said. “When you see Conor, both of his arms are down, he’s getting his neck cranked,” and he didn’t defend.

“That is a perfect example of the fulcrum choke,” Rogan continued, adding: “It’s a neck crank. It’s a choke. There’s a lot of s— going on there. It doesn’t have to be under the chin – it can just be on your face, and you’re going to get f—ed up.”

Within hours of tapping out, McGregor, unfazed by the loss, began campaigning for a rematch. He also claimed he actually won the battle and said that “the war goes on.”

Since then, Nurmagomedov’s stock has risen considerably, and he has even been linked with a fight against Floyd Mayweather. But the UFC boss Dana White has hinted at a long-awaited bout with Tony Ferguson.

Seemingly pushed to the back of the line of options for Nurmagomedov, McGregor has said he would not mind fighting a lower-ranked opponent until he gets his rematch.