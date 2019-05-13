Joel Embiid sobbed as he walked off the court in a dramatic scene after Kawhi Leonard’s game-winning shot

source via TNT/NBA

Kawhi Leonard hit a buzzer-beating shot on Sunday to send the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals and eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers.

After the buzzer sounded, Joel Embiid sobbed as he walked off the court and was consoled by members of the Raptors, 76ers, and his girlfriend.

Sixers head coach Brett Brown put a positive spin on the moment after the game, saying it will fuel Embiid to get better.

Visit Business Insider’s home page for more stories.

Joel Embiid was in tears as he left the court following Kawhi Leonard’s series-winning shot to the help the Toronto Raptors eliminate the Philadelphia 76ers.

Embiid contested Leonard’s shot, a fade-away jumper on the right sideline that saw the ball bounce on the rim four times before going down.

Read more: Kawhi Leonard knocks out 76ers with dramatic game-winning shot that bounced on the rim 4 times before falling in

As the Raptors swarmed Leonard to celebrate, the Sixers walked off the court. Cameras caught Embiid solemnly walking off the court, when Raptors center Marc Gasol stopped Embiid to talk to him. There, Embiid broke down, crying so heavily that he put his head on Gasol’s shoulder.

Embiid’ reaction was caught by cameras and played during 76ers coach Brett Brown’s postgame press conference:

Brown told reporters of Embiid’s reaction: “He’ll look in the rearview mirror and remember this. He’ll come out better and stronger and smarter and more aware of really what it takes to play longer than this.”

Cameras also caught Embiid being consoled by his girlfriend in the tunnel to the locker room after the game.

Give us a guy who cares this much.

Give us a guy who pours his heart out after a heartbreaking loss. Thank you, Joel Embiid. You will be back. pic.twitter.com/G2uqTP2Day — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 13, 2019

It was a frustrating series for Embiid, who battled a knee injury and a sickness that visibly affected him. He had moments of his typical dominance, but after the best regular season of his career, he was not able to play at his standard for long stretches in the postseason.