Joel Robuchon dead at 73 – he was the world’s most Michelin-starred chef and mentored Gordon Ramsay

Award-winning French chef Joël Robuchon has died at age 73 of cancer.

He is known as the world’s most Michelin-starred chef and was Gordon Ramsay’s mentor.

The closures came as a blow to the local fine-dining industry which lost the two-starred Restaurant Andre in February after chef-owner Andre Chiang decided to return home to Taiwan.

Robuchon made a name for himself at Paris’ Jamin, which is widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in the culinary scene.

There, he redefined fine dining for over a decade and earned critical acclaim, as well as his three Michelin stars.