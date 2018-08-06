Joel Robuchon dead at 73 – he was the world’s most Michelin-starred chef and mentored Gordon Ramsay

Award-winning French chef Joël Robuchon has died at age 73 of cancer.
He is known as the world’s most Michelin-starred chef and was Gordon Ramsay’s mentor.
Robuchon ran restaurants all over the world, including Singapore, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Las Vegas.
In June, it was announced that his three Michelin-starred restaurant at Resorts World Sentosa, as well as its sister outlet at the same venue, was shutting down at the end of the month.
The closures came as a blow to the local fine-dining industry which lost the two-starred Restaurant Andre in February after chef-owner Andre Chiang decided to return home to Taiwan.
Robuchon made a name for himself at Paris’ Jamin, which is widely regarded as one of the best restaurants in the culinary scene.
There, he redefined fine dining for over a decade and earned critical acclaim, as well as his three Michelin stars.