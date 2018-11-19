Actress Joey King says a man was afraid he’d ‘catch cancer’ from her because she has a shaved head

caption Joey King recently starred in Netflix’s smash hit, “The Kissing Booth.” source Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Joey King recently shared an experience with a fellow plane passenger who assumed her shaved head meant she had cancer.

He also apparently thought that he could “catch” cancer while sitting next to her after she coughed.

“I read his text over his shoulder it said ‘some bald chick next to me with … cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it,'” she wrote. “…..um ya jokin?”

Joey King recently shared her experience with a fellow plane passenger on Twitter.

According to Netflix’s “Kissing Booth” actress, she sat next to a man who assumed King has cancer because her head is shaved.

“This man next to me literally turned to me with his phone in my face & took a photo of me as if I wouldn’t notice and texted his wife that he’s sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I’m bald) & that he’s scared to ‘catch it,'” she wrote.

Y’all I’m on a plane & this man next to me literally turned to me with his phone in my face & took a photo of me as if I wouldn’t notice & texted his wife that he’s sitting next to a girl who has cancer (just cuz I’m bald) & that hes scared to “catch it”…Y R PPL STUPID SUMTIMES — Joey King (@JoeyKing) November 18, 2018

“I read his text over his shoulder it said ‘some bald chick next to me with … cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it,'” she continued. “…..um ya jokin?”

I read his text over his shoulder it said “some bald chick next to me with Fckn cancer coughed and I don’t wanna catch it”…..um ya jokin? pic.twitter.com/y8omPjHNVI — Joey King (@JoeyKing) November 18, 2018

This assumption is misinformed on many levels.

Cancer in humans is not contagious

Whether the man was joking or not, it’s worth stating that cancer in humans is not contagious.

“There is no evidence that close contact or things like sex, kissing, touching, sharing meals, or breathing the same air can spread cancer from one person to another,” according to the American Cancer Society.

Read more: Kathy Griffin shaved her head in support of her sister with cancer

King does not have cancer but shaved her head for a role

King recently buzzed her hair for an upcoming role in Hulu’s “The Act,” which was inspired by a real murder case.

“My name for the next 4 months, is Gypsy Rose Blanchard,” King wrote on Instagram alongside a video of herself getting her head shaved. “This story is very disturbing and I am honored to be able to portray it.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard was infamously accused of killing her mother as a teenager and is widely considered to be a victim of a rare form of abuse known as Munchausen by proxy. Patricia Arquette will co-star in “The Act” as Gypsy’s mother, Dee Dee.

People shave their heads for many different reasons

While King shaved her head for a specific role, many girls, women, and people who don’t present as traditionally masculine decide to embrace baldness for other reasons.

Equating long hair with feminity and health – or reacting to a woman’s lack of hair with disgust and fear – is inherently problematic.

Read more: A beauty vlogger shaved her head to send an important message about the dangers of hair extensions

Additionally, this type of reaction can foster shame or embarrassment in people who do live with cancer. Some may be wary of seeking treatment because they fear to lose their hair.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.