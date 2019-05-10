Joey Yap Delivers An Ethereal Immersive Transformational Experience in Taiwan to over 200 Dedicated Feng Shui Enthusiasts

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – May 10, 2019 – There are many different reasons to why people travel — relaxation, escape, or even for food. Everyone has their own compelling reasons, and on 26 April 2019, 200 people from all over the world chose to gather in Taiwan to embark on a unique journey like no other. The 4-day journey is quite possibly the greatest and most important adventure of their lives — a special spiritual journey to find oneself and to renew their purpose.













The featured itinerary was specially and meticulously designed, unlike any conventional tour or vacation. Led by world-renowned Feng Shui and Chinese Metaphysics authority Joey Yap, the group had special access to some of Taiwan’s best kept secrets, to very significant shrines, temples and meridian spots (also known as Qi spots) that are off the beaten track. While the journey took 200 individuals coming from countries like the USA, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia to the same locations, it delivered an out-of-this-world experience that was unique to each participant.





The incredible stories and the unbreakable bonds created between the participants on this journey were in itself an ethereal transformational experience. Every individual embarked on this journey with a different goal. For some, it was a chance to reconnect with themselves. For others, it was about finding self-acceptance, enlightenment and inspiration. Last but not least, there were those who had very specific goals such as looking for a cure, finding a partner or even seeking the strength, courage and wisdom to fulfil their dreams.





It is no easy task to describe to the laymen how it feels to be present at these meridian spots. A meridian spot is an actual spot where Qi is most concentrated and pure. Imagine miles and miles of moving energy which stop and settle in one spot. These meridian spots are invisible to the untrained eye. However, even the sceptics amongst us would agree that is it the invisible forces has the most influence on us, human beings. Our emotions, feelings including anger or love, shape who we are and how we behave. Our thoughts, how they work or how they are formed affect our lives in more ways that we would like to admit. These forces are a form of energy, and the study of Feng Shui & Chinese Metaphysics is about how to tap into this form of energy which is known as Qi.





To understand this wondrous journey, the real question is: if you had a conversation with the universe what would it be about? Here are some of the stories shared by the participants.





“At some junction, the awakening really happened and it really sinks into our hearts what we really need to work on,” said an emotional June Lee from Malaysia as she confessed how attending the excursion has brought to light certain important personal relationships that she never knew required her attention and efforts to rebuild.





“It (the trip) gives the ability to reach a level that I didn’t expect. The transformation is in you, and when you transform, you come to that place of knowing and being…” Patricia Lee from United States talks about how powerful the trip was.





Another participant Yeo Ai Lee from Malaysia felt extremely blessed to be onboard this excursion. “This is the first time I felt my whole body trembling and full of Qi. Tears were falling down, and I was relieving all my past anguish and anxiety. People should come on this trip. It’s where you can attain happiness and peace, and to really feel yourself. To be able to know what you want and what you would like to achieve,” she was feeling thankful as she expressed her gratitude over Joey Yap teachings.





All in all, the entire journey is conducted like a 4-days celebration. You will get to hike majestic mountains, crawl into tiny caves and visit picturesque locations in the name of training your intuition and unlocking your inner gifts. Every meal is carefully planned out to showcase the local delicacies and cater to all tastes. Correspondingly, you will also meet incredibly giving people in a community that was engineered by the organizers to support, inspire and supercharge your personal growth as well as create breakthroughs in your life.





Since 2004, the excursion is a once-a-year event hosted by Joey Yap and team visiting countries such as Taiwan, China and Tibet. The response for the recently concluded April trip was overwhelming as it could only accommodate 200 people, and a second trip in October 2019 has just been sold out. In consideration of a long waiting list, the 2020 Excursion is now open for registration. To learn more about the excursion, please visit: www.joeyyap.com/excursion.

About Joey Yap

A luminary in his own right, Joey Yap’s expertise in the study of Chinese Metaphysics is well sought after. He has been featured in international media outlets such as BBC, CNBC, TIME, Forbes, CNN and Bloomberg. He was listed in the Malaysian Tatler’s Top 300 Most Influential People in Malaysia; and Prestige’s Top 40 Under 40. He is also a best-selling author of 179 books with more than 4.2 million copies sold worldwide. Earlier this year, some 20,000 participants attended his Live Seminar to hear his expert insights on Chinese Metaphysics. For more information, check out Joey Yap’s website here: www.joeyyap.com.