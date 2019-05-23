Joey Yap Held His First-ever Business Academy to Help Aspiring Entrepreneurs of 25 Different Nationalities Formulate Winning Strategies for Business Success

Over 1,000 budding entrepreneurs gathered at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to learn the different techniques about marketing, tech, finance, metaphysics and more

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 23 May 2019 – Growing a successful business is the dream for many aspiring entrepreneurs and career concerns are aplenty as we stand at the cusp of radical change. In light of this, Joey Yap has, for the first time in his 23 years of delving into entrepreneurship, created an expertly curated programme on business to help aspiring entrepreneurs in Asia. From 18 to 20 May 2019, close to 1,000 eager budding entrepreneurs of 25 different nationalities jumped at the opportunity to hear his insights.













As one of the entrepreneurial behemoths and game-changers in Asia, Joey Yap packaged his solid words of wisdom on how to achieve extraordinary growth in challenging economic times in a concise 3-day class. Entrepreneurs from all over the world, including countries like Australia, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, USA and many more, gathered at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to discover the various strategies that will aid in the acceleration of their business.





During the 3-day class, Joey Yap covered a variety of business aspects and shared his own incredible entrepreneurial journey. He imparted his knowledge about business tools in finance, sales, application, and even the secrets of digital marketing that have brought him so far. He highlighted on the techniques and principles of BaZi and Feng Shui, and how these tools can help to boost one’s strengths and potential. All these, while creating the success that means the world to oneself.





Successful entrepreneurs are made, not born. To be a successful entrepreneur in this day and age, one needs to develop a set of holistic skills that may not be taught in schools. To be competent, being a good subject matter expert is crucial. For those who are considering to kick-start their own business or looking at breaking their first to fifth million as a digital era entrepreneurial start-up, this is quite possibly the most important class to attend — the perfect full-proof game plan with unique business concepts and terminologies covering all grounds.





A common misconception is that to attend Joey Yap’s business academy, one needs to be very adept in Metaphysics. To the laymen, Metaphysics may seem to be a field that is almost purely abstract but you have to agree that nearly all knowledge are helpful in doing pretty much anything, and it is the same for Business Metaphysics. It does have an impact on the real world, and serves as a guidance for one to avoid any pitfalls, overcome challenges and grasp any opportunities in business. Many prominent successful business men and women benefit and thrive with the use of Business Metaphysics. Being aware of the blueprint of one’s life enables one to map out the keynotes to success, happiness and wealth. Metaphysics will give one the edge in being successful, and Joey Yap’s Business Academy provides one with the platform to learn and supercharge one’s personal career growth as well as create breakthroughs in one’s business.





While the participants came from different parts of the world, everyone had their own key takeaways. Every individual attended the seminar for a different purpose. For some, it was to find hidden opportunities for breakthroughs in their business. For others, it was to seek answers on what business opportunities there are out there, and how they can achieve consistent profits as well as navigate away from pitfalls in business. Last but not least, there were those who had specific personal and collective goals such as hoping to achieve harmony in their work environment, to have personal growth, to improve in people management, and even better themselves in strategy formulation.





Chabela Ortega, who took a 30-hr flight from the United States just to attend Joey Yap’s class with her husband and friend, is a strong believer in his teachings. “There is nobody like Joey Yap at the moment. Everything that he has taught has been very useful and effective, and I admire him for his valuable teachings.”





“Feng Shui gives you a different perspective, and helps you understand and transform your life for good. Joey Yap’s teachings are powerful tools to empower your life. His information is clear, and very easy to comprehend,” says Kurly Marwaha and Paola Gomez, attendees from London and United States. Both Kurly and Paola have been practicing BaZi and Feng Shui for years, and Kurly applied Feng Shui to drastically improve her health.





The owner of a health consulting company, Long Chau Tran from Canada has been following Joey Yap’s teachings with his wife for the past 18 years. “Everything that we’ve learnt, we’ve applied it to our business. Without Joey, it’s impossible for us to run our business so successfully!” Likewise, property agent Lupe Soto from Los Angeles also looked to BaZi and Feng Shui to improve her business. She uses BaZi and Feng Shui to understand clients and help them to find the right home. “Learning QiMen and BaZi will help you to understand how to resolve every aspect of your life.”





The first of its kind Business Academy 2019 hosted by Joey Yap had an amazing turnout and was extremely well-received by all participants. If you missed out on the seminar but would like to explore the use of Feng Shui and Metaphysics further, please visit http://bit.ly/fsb19 for a virtual training and see how this ancient tool is used in today’s modern business world context.





About Joey Yap

A luminary in his own right, Joey Yap’s expertise in the study of Chinese Metaphysics is well sought after. He has been featured in international media outlets such as BBC, CNBC, TIME, Forbes, CNN and Bloomberg. He was listed in the Malaysian Tatler’s Top 300 Most Influential People in Malaysia; and Prestige’s Top 40 Under 40. He is also a best-selling author of 179 books with more than 4.2 million copies sold worldwide. Earlier this year, some 20,000 participants attended his Live Seminar to hear his expert insights on Chinese Metaphysics. For more information, check out Joey Yap’s website here: www.joeyyap.com.