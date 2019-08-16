Johannesburg Gets Ready For 5th Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa 2019

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 16 August 2019 – It is that time of the year again, when healthcare professionals, industry experts and leaders gather to discuss the impact of emerging technologies on their industry. Taking place at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg on 8-9 October under the theme “Digital Building Blocks for a Patent-Centred Healthcare System”, the 5th Healthcare Innovation Summit will attract hundreds of hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries, as well as a carefully selected roster of local and international speakers.

#HISA2019 aims to address the many healthcare challenges that still exist in Africa, and critically assess the ways in which emerging technology trends such as AI, IoMT, EHR, 3D printing, Big Data Analytics, AR & VR, Wearables and Blockchain can improve healthcare.





This year’s Healthcare Innovation Summit Africa plans to tackle clinical and systemic challenges facing African healthcare and offer real-world technology solutions. Industry experts will share how the adoption of emerging technologies is making things easier for both health professionals and patients while also highlighting healthcare success stories and global best practices.

Why attend

Gain the knowledge needed to become an agent of digital change within your healthcare institution.

Find out how new technologies are transforming healthcare in Africa.

Hear about HealthTech advances and follow up on digital transformation success stories and best practices.

Find solutions to healthcare data challenges and discover EHR implementation strategies that work.

Adopt models to pave a way to smart hospitals in Africa using a range of digital applications such as AI, computer-assisted surgery, IoMT, Cloud Computing and robotics.

Confirmed speakers include:

Dr Nomafrench Mbombo, Western Cape Minister, Department of Health Western Cape.

Iain O’Neil, Deputy Director: Digital & Technology Strategy, Department for Health & Social Care, NHSX UK.

Dr Bandile Masuku, Health MEC, Gauteng Department of Health.

Dr Herman Myburgh, CEO & Co-Founder, HearX Group.

Dr. Mwenya Kasonde, Assistant Director Global Health, Ministry of Health Zambia.

Suren Govender, Group Chief Digital Officer, Life Healthcare Group.





Key topics at this #HISA2019 include:

Paving the way to smart hospitals in Africa.

Precision Medicine: A new era in patient-centred care.

The role of technology in chronic disease management and control.

Digital disruption in the pharmaceutical industry and its impact on the entire spectrum of drug development and clinical trials.

The future of Oncology: Why data and analytics are critical.

Electronic healthcare records: Best practices, challenges, and opportunities.





How to Participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international hospital CxOs, medical practitioners, healthcare IT leaders, service providers and government functionaries — for two days of top-level content, case studies, live demos, breakaway sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.





Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical business challenges.





Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your health-tech innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.





For more information about this conference, visit: http://www.healthcareinnovationsummit.co.za/



