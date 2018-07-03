Johannesburg gets ready for Digital Transformation Congress 2018

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – Media OutReach – 3 July 2018 – The Digital Transformation Congress, hosted by IT News Africa, is scheduled for 26 July 2018 at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand. The conference will bring together hundreds of senior executives who will explore emerging technology trends such as AI, IoT, blockchain, GDPR, IT security, 5G and robotics, and how they impact business operations. It is the key meeting place for business and IT leaders seeking to advance their knowledge of the latest business technologies and innovations.

The acceleration of innovation is becoming a source of constant surprise for organisations. For this reason, DTC 2018 will offer an interactive and educational experience where world class speakers, through provocative presentations and engaging panels, will breakdown key strategies for leading digital transformation in business, identifying competitive advantages as well as managing digital disruption.

Included in the event’s selection of world-class speakers is ‘Obama White House digital leader’, Tom Cochran. With nearly 20 years of digital experience, Tom Cochran is a digital transformation veteran who’s spent over four years in the Obama administration as a presidential appointee and digital leader.

How to participate:

Join as an attendee: Join local and international CxOs, line-of-business (LoB) executives as well as heads of innovation, technology and strategy to discuss the techniques and tools required to implement a seamless digital transformation strategy that will drive profitability and customer centricity.

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your technology innovations, projects, and solutions. Put your organisation, company or SME at the centre of this one-of-a-kind gathering. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

Who will you meet at DTC 2018?

The congress will unite local and international senior executives & enterprise IT vendors from distinguished organisations such as Petro SA, Tiso Blackstar, Transnet, Nedbank, Sasria SOC, Eskom, Loreal, Liberty Group, Alexander Forbes, Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC), Magic Software, Braintree, Darktrace, Parmalat & more.

Key topics for DTC 2018 include:

With an array of topics, speakers and delegates will tackle key issues at DTC 2018 such as:

“Yes we can. Yes we did. Digital Transformation in the Obama White House “.

Developing a Digital Transformation Roadmap .

Re-Thinking Business-IT Alignment .

Weaving Artificial Intelligence into the Modern Organisation.

Re-Aligning the Business Model to Effectively Engage Digital Customers .

Tackling Security Challenges to Succeed with Digital Transformation.

Accelerating Digital Transformation with IoT .

Is Africa Ready for GDPR?

View the DTC 2018 Agenda

Confirmed speakers for DTC 2018 include:

Tom Cochran, Obama White House and State Department digital leader

Andrew Atta Darfoor, Group CEO at Alexander Forbes

Palesa Sepanya, CIO, Petro SA

Sindisiwe Nhlapho Dlamini Moloi, CIO at Transnet

Sam Nkosi, CIO, Sasria SOC

Vera Nagtegaal, Executive Head of Hippo.co.za

Lisa Macleod, Head of Digital at Tiso Blackstar

Dr. Kenny Moodley, Strategic Head: Digital & Social Media at Eskom Holdings SOC

Lizelle Vaughan, Director: Digital Strategy at Liberty Group

Lazaros Karapanagiotidis, Head of Digital Innovation at Makro

Birgitta Cederstrom, Global Commercial Director, Frost & Sullivan

Nneka Keshi, Director of Digital Marketing, Africa at Loreal

Vijay Naidoo, CIO at Parmalat Africa

Tawanda Chatikobo, Head of Digital at Nedbank Insurance

For more information regarding the conference, visit:

http://www.digitaltransformationcongress.com/

For sponsorships & exhibitions, visit: http://www.digitaltransformationcongress.com/sponsorship-brochure/

To register, visit: http://www.digitaltransformationcongress.com/pages/buy-tickets/

[t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com