John Bolton confirmed Fiona Hill’s testimony about his objections to Trump’s ‘drug deal’ in Ukraine

caption National Security Advisor John Bolton (R) listens to U.S. President Donald Trump talk to reporters during a meeting of his cabinet in the Cabinet Room at the White House February 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. source Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

John Bolton wrote in his forthcoming book that he objected early on to President Donald Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals.

Bolton confirmed former National Security Council official Fiona Hill’s testimony regarding Bolton’s objections to the campaign, which is at the center of Trump’s impeachment.

In her congressional testimony last fall, the NSC’s former senior director for Russian and Eurasian affairs testified that Bolton told her to report the pressure campaign to the NSC’s top lawyer.

Hill said Bolton told her that Giuliani was “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up” and that he was “not part of whatever drug deal [the president’s aides] are cooking up.”

John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote in his forthcoming book that he objected early on to Trump’s campaign to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rivals in exchange for a White House meeting and $391 million in US military aid, according to a Friday New York Times report.

“This is a direct quote from Ambassador Bolton: ‘You go and tell Eisenberg that I am not part of whatever drug deal Sondland and Mulvaney are cooking up on this, and you go and tell him what you’ve heard and what I’ve said,'” Hill said.

In another conversation with Bolton, Hill said he told her that Guiliani was “a hand grenade who’s going to blow everybody up.”

Bolton also wrote in his manuscript that Trump directed him to help with the pressure campaign during an early May meeting in the Oval Office with acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, and White House counsel Pat Cipollone.

Bolton said Trump told him in that meeting to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to make sure Zelensky met with Guiliani to discuss the investigations Trump wanted. But Bolton said he didn’t make the call.

Further, Bolton reportedly wrote that Trump told him in an August meeting that he would continue freezing the $391 million in US aid to Ukraine until the country agreed to investigate Democrats, including former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden.

Grace Panetta contributed to this report.