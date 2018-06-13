John Boyega calls out ‘Star Wars’ fans for harassment: ‘You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude’

source Disney/Lucasfilm

The toxicity of the “Star Wars” fandom has reached new heights recently, and actor John Boyega, who plays Finn in the new trilogy of films, is sick of it. Boyega took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out fans for harassment in the wake of his co-star Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico in “The Last Jedi”) deleting all of her Instagram photos.

Boyega tweeted, “If you don’t like Star Wars or the characters understand that there are decisions makers and harassing the actors/ actresses will do nothing. You’re not entitled to politeness when your approach is rude. Even if you paid for a ticket!”

Tran had faced months of racist and sexist harassment online after being cast in “The Last Jedi.” Her character’s Wookieepedia page was even edited so her name was “Ching Chong Wing Tong” and her home was “Ching Chong China.” She’s not the only “Star Wars” actress to distance herself from social media after harassment: Daisy Ridley deleted her Instagram account in 2016.

Boyega also replied to Twitter users who commented on his post. One user, who said he had a YouTube channel and faced harassment, told Boyega to “stop crying and playing the victim.” Boyega replied, “Just email me you’re [sic] reactions to scenarios and I’ll be sure to react just like you! Our issues are identical!”

And the replies didn’t end there:

But Boyega also thanked “the majority” of “Star Wars” fans for “supporting and putting yourselves in our shoes.”

“You understand that there is a process so much appreciated!” he tweeted.

Boyega isn’t the only “Star Wars” major player to address the harassment.

“The Last Jedi” director Rian Johnson tweeted recently, “On social media a few unhealthy people can cast a big shadow on the wall, but over the past 4 years I’ve met lots of real fellow SW fans.”

And Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, tweeted a photo last week of himself with Tran with the caption, “What’s not to love?#GetALifeNerds.”