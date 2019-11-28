John Boyega said he ignored ‘Star Wars’ director J.J. Abrams when they first met because he was more interested in talking to Tom Cruise

caption “That’s Tom Cruise!” said an excited John Boyega when he crossed paths with him and “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams. source The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon/YouTube/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

John Boyega said the first time he met “Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams he gave him the cold shoulder as he was too star struck by Tom Cruise by his side.

Boyega, who was catapulted to fame in 2015 after Abrams cast him as Finn in “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens,” crossed paths with the Hollywood A-Listers in the hallway of Bad Robot – the production studio cofounded by Abrams.

“As I’m waiting in the lobby, J.J. and Tom Cruise end up walking out of the editing room because they’re editing ‘Mission Impossible,'” Boyega said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

caption “So I’m thinking, ‘Move away little Man, that’s Tom Cruise,’ Boyega told Jimmy Fallon. source The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Boyega said he took little notice of the director and comic book writer as he was more interested in the famous face next to him.

“So obviously I’m looking at Tom Cruise thinking, ‘That’s Tom Cruise,’ and J.J. Abrams stops me and goes ‘I loved you in ‘Attack the Block,’ I’m going to find you something.”

Boyega explained that at the time he brushed off Abrams’ job offer because he was too interested in having a chat with Cruise.

“Now in Hollywood, they always say they’re going to find you something, it’s never really true,” he said. “So I’m thinking, ‘Move away little man that’s Tom Cruise.'”

Fast-forward years later and Boyega’s starring in not only his third “Star Wars” film but the final in the series.

“Little did I know my ignorant self that that guy was going to come through and bring me some ‘Star Wars’ magic,” Boyega said.

The British actor also provided more details about his infamous Ebay script mishap he told “Good Morning America” about on Wednesday, where he lost the “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” script and it ended up for sale on the online shopping site.

Boyega said Disney CEO Robert Iger, film producer Kathleen Kennedy, and Steven Spielberg were touring Galaxy’s Edge in Disney World when they found out Boyega lost the “most powerful script in Hollywood.”

“Let’s just say they’ll never work with me again!” joked Boyega.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” will be released worldwide Friday, December 20.

Watch the full interview clip below.

Read more:

A script for the next ‘Star Wars’ movie wound up on eBay and John Boyega says he’s the one to blame

‘Star Wars’ actress Daisy Ridley prefers ‘Baby Yoda’ over porgs

Daisy Ridley rapped a recap of 8 ‘Star Wars’ movies in 2 minutes