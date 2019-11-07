Christian comedian John Crist apologized for his ‘destructive and sinful’ behavior after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct

caption John Crist is a Christian comedian from Georgia. source Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Christian comedian John Crist has issued an apology in response to numerous women accusing him of sexual misconduct in a recent report.

“My behavior has been destructive and sinful. I’ve sinned against God, against women and the people I love the most,” said Crist.

The comedian is accused of sexually harassing female fans and offering tickets to his shows in exchange for sexual favors.

“I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness,” the comic wrote in his apology, adding that he has been seeking treatment for his “sexual sin and addiction struggles.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Christian comedian John Crist has apologized after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct in a recent report.

“I have treated relationships with women far too casually, in some cases even recklessly. My behavior has been destructive and sinful,” Crist wrote in his statement to Christian publication Charisma, after clarifying that he wasn’t guilty of “everything [he’s] been accused of.”

“I am sorry for the hurt and pain I have caused these women and will continue to seek their forgiveness,” the comedian added.

According to Crist, in recent years, he’s “sought and received regular professional treatment” for “sexual sin and addiction struggles.”

And the comedian revealed that he was canceling all the remaining dates on his comedy tour, “in order to devote all my time and energy on getting healthy spiritually, mentally, and physically.”

“I’m ashamed of my behavior and I’m so sorry for hurting so many people,” Crist concluded, saying he is “taking full ownership” for his actions.

On Wednesday, Charisma published a report that outlined the numerous allegations of sexual misconduct currently being leveled against Crist.

Numerous women told the publication that Crist had used his platform as a semi-successful Christian comedian to coerce them into spending one-on-one time with him, which in some cases, resulted in unwanted sexual advances.

According to Charisma, Crist also had sexual relationships with women who were married or in committed, long-term relationships, frequently sexting them or calling them late at night while drunk.

Sources quoted in the publication’s report also alleged that Crist frequently offered free tickets to his events to women he met online in exchange for sexual favors after the show.

And most of the women and sources interviewed in Charisma’s article expressed their shock and disappointment that Crist, who was very vocal about his Christian religion, could engage in such manipulative and inappropriate behavior.

“I’ve let myself believe that just because someone is a Christian means they won’t do something intentionally bad,” one woman, who says she was sexually harassed by Crist, is quoted as saying in the Charisma article.

“But the truth is, John [Crist] invited me to his apartment with the intention of sleeping with me after shaking hands with my boyfriend.”

“What a shame he not only takes advantage of young women but [also] God’s church,” she concluded.

Crist has gained popularity in recent years for his Christian-themed standup comedy routines. According to his website, he finds inspiration for his comedy in the local church and his experiences growing up as the son of a pastor in the deep south.

The comedian even has a Netflix standup comedy special set to premiere on November 28, which will see him riff on “modern faith, southern communities, clean eating, and more.”

Representatives for Crist and Netflix didn’t immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.