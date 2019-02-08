John Dingell became a Twitter celebrity in the last years of his life with witty remarks, political commentary and humor until the end

Former Rep. John Dingell used Twitter to express a variety of opinions after announcing his retirement in 2014.

He used his signature dry humor to joke about old age, while also expressing outrage over the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

In his early 80s and late 90s, he became a Twitter celebrity of sorts, with more than 200,000 followers.

Former Rep. John Dingell was a changemaker in his 59 years in Congress, but in the last years of his life, he also became a Twitter celebrity.

Dingell, who died on Thursday, at 92, often used his Twitter feed to comment on politics, weigh in on Michigan sports teams, joke about his age, and take digs at celebrities.

His openness on the social media platform came after he announced plans to retire from Congress at the end of 2014.

Earlier that year, Dingell had made headlines after a somewhat viral exchange with the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water about Kim Kardashian. In retirement, the Congressman embraced his dry humor.

As of Friday morning, his Twitter account had 264,000 followers.

Read more: Former Rep. John Dingell, the longest-serving member of Congress, dies at 92

In recent years, he expressed outrage over the Trump administration and the Republican Party.

Crooks like Trump will steal a hot stove and come back for the smoke. There’s no bar too low. https://t.co/6BjnNwbZp7 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 25, 2019

I fully support @realDonaldTrump’s interest in space travel to Mars, and I wish him the absolute best in his travels. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) December 11, 2017

What is the T doing to that P? https://t.co/tDvYm2QJYi — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 15, 2016

If you’ve ever wondered what ghouls and goblins do to keep busy on the 364 days a year that aren’t Halloween, here’s Rudy Giuliani all over your television set. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 7, 2018

43 years ago today. Concise and to the point. You could even fit it in a tweet, @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/1rtKdCUwM4 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 9, 2017

Either my hearing aid is failing me or Paul Ryan just called Trump "a very warm and genuine person." Either scenario needs to be fixed ASAP — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 12, 2016

He also voiced his joy and frustrations over the Detroit Lions and Michigan Wolverines, his favorite sports teams.

Say what you will about the Lions, they've nearly perfected walking backward between plays while the flags are being picked up. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 1, 2015

Switching from this Tigers game to the NBA Finals, because if you can't watch a Michigan team win, you may as well watch an Ohio team lose. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) June 3, 2016

A great way to test out a new pacemaker is to watch the Michigan-Michigan State game. Go Blue. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) October 17, 2015

I’m watching the game in the same reclined position with a similar amount of hair. #GoBlue #GoBaby #GoBald https://t.co/dZINhEy8Op — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 3, 2018

Often he would joke about his old age.

Feeling old because you remember when Pluto was a planet back when you were younger? I was born before they even discovered the darn thing. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 15, 2015

The Great Depression https://t.co/25eBrzn9hq — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 16, 2019

The 60s were a strange time. Let me know if you find anything fun, dear friend. https://t.co/K6Mk6rcaR5 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) December 13, 2018

I’ve made it nearly a century without knowing who Jordan Peterson is and I’ll be damned if you internet miscreants ruin that for me. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 21, 2018

He also showed his deep knowledge of pop culture.

We have to catch you up with the times, David. RT @DavidCornDC: Hey @AOL can you tell me why my AOL email account is not working? #annoyed — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) April 26, 2014

Snubbed for the 89th straight year. I'm feeling good about 90 though. https://t.co/JerX6O1Dco — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 18, 2015

I’ve now lived through two completely unrelated Ty Cobb retirements. The latter was infinitely more hilarious than the former. Nice mustache, pal. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) May 2, 2018

Someone told me that the man behind everyone's favorite cup of coffee might run for President and I just want to wish @TimHortons the very best. You have my support. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 29, 2019

Ironically enough, I missed the meeting because I’ve been up on my roof practicing my dance moves. Thanks for covering, @AOC. https://t.co/RoI2OKlSqO — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 17, 2019

Sometimes he would send his followers words of wisdom.

99% of you people don’t even deserve 140 characters. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 7, 2017

As this Congress begins, a bit of advice for new Members that I received back in 1955: For the next six months you're going to wonder how the hell you got here. Then one day you'll come on to the House floor, look around, and wonder how in the hell all the other fools got here. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 3, 2019

I signed up to fight Nazis 73 years ago and I'll do it again if I have to. Hatred, bigotry, & fascism should have no place in this country. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) August 12, 2017

Monday, I got word I'd receive the Medal of Freedom. Today, staff wants me to watch Too Many Cooks. Life is a series of strikes & gutters. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) November 14, 2014

Last August, Dingell told Detroit station WDIV that it was in fact him tweeting on the account.

His wife, Rep. Debbie Dingell, who was elected into his seat when he retired, confirmed the claim.

“John Dingell can say, ‘When you’re 92 you can get away with saying a lot of things that the rest of us can’t,'” she said.

On Wednesday, Dingell posted a final tweet before dying from complications from prostate cancer.

“The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we’ve worked out a deal where she’ll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages,” he wrote, referencing his wife. “I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You’re not done with me just yet.”

Dingell died on Thursday, aged 92.