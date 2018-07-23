Browns receiver Josh Gordon is missing the start of training camp for his “overall health” as mystery swirls around the situation

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon announced he would miss the start of training camp to follow his “overall health and treatment plan.”

It’s unclear why Gordon is missing time or what he will be doing while he’s out.

The NFL said it would comment at “the appropriate time.”

Gordon missed 44 consecutive games for violating the substance-abuse policy and returned last season to play five games with the Browns.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon announced in a statement on Monday that he would miss the start of the Browns training camp as part of his “overall health and treatment plan.”

Gordon’s statement did not clarify why he’d be missing time or what he would be doing, saying only that it was for his well-being.

“I am reaching out to you all personally and letting you know that I am not only doing great physically but mentally as well. You will notice that I will not be in Cleveland for the start of training camp. Rest assured, this, too, is a part of my overall health and treatment plan,” the statement said.

Gordon added: “With the help of the NFL, NFLPA, and the Browns’ organization, I have been able to utilize the resources available to me that will ensure my well-being on and off the field. By continuing to follow the plan set up by our medical director and his team and taking this time before this season starts, we believe it will help me maintain the progress I’ve made for not only today but for many years to come.”

Browns GM John Dorsey also said in a statement that the team is supportive of Gordon and wishes to respect his privacy while he’s away from the team.

Gordon will be put on the non-football illness reserve list until he returns. The Browns said there is no timetable on a return.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy also said the NFL would comment on the situation “at the appropriate time.”

Gordon missed 44 games and 54 of the last 59 over repeated violations of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy. He was reinstated in 2017 and played five games, catching 18 passes for 355 yards and a touchdown.

According to reports, Gordon is not suspended. Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot reported on Monday that there had been social media rumors swirling that Gordon had failed a drug test, but they were unconfirmed.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Gordon’s leave is pro-active and that he did not fail any tests.

Browns’ WR Josh Gordon did not have any slip ups or failed tests, per sources. His leave is a pro-active, defensive gesture to get extra counseling to try to ensure he does not have any of the setbacks that have marked his past. Those who know him say he has “worked his a— off.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2018

Earlier in the summer, Gordon said he thought the Browns have the best receiving unit in football. In his statement, he said he plans to return to help the Browns this year.