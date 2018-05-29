The engineer who helped create Venmo and now works for a former Facebook bigwig is trying to win over ABC’s ‘Bachelorette’

source ABC

A Silicon Valley software engineer who helped build Venmo is vying for love on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

The reality show kicked off its 14th season on Monday night, and features 28 “bachelors” competing to marry bachelorette Becca Kufrin.

One of this season’s contestants is John Graham, a 28-year-old from San Francisco who helped create the mobile payments app Venmo. Graham spent more than four years at Venmo and now works for Fin, a startup building a virtual assistant similar to the operating system from the movie “Her.” Fin is the brainchild of former Facebook executive Sam Lessin and Venmo cofounder Andrew Kortina.

When he’s not working on Fin, Graham’s “Bachelorette” bio says he enjoys “wine tasting, playing guitar or making his world-famous banana bread.” He attended Columbia University and said his ideal first date includes something with a beautiful view, like a sunrise or sunset.

“Arguably the most successful guy we’ve ever had on the show,” host Chris Harrison said when describing Graham. “This guy’s legit.”

Unfortunately for Graham, he didn’t get a lot of screen time during the first episode – his longest on-screen interaction with Kufrin consisted of him saying “I’m a software engineer, I made the app for Venmo” and her responding, “Oh wow.”

But that must have been enough for Kufrin to keep him around a little while longer, because she did award Graham a rose at the end of the night. When Kufrin asked Graham if he would accept the rose, he responded “Of course I will.”