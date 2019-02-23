Meet John Havens, the ex-Citigroup president who was charged in the Florida prostitution bust

source Robert Galbraith/Reuters

John Havens, the former president and chief operating officer of Citigroup, was among those charged in a huge prostitution sting in Florida on Friday.

Havens, among 24 other charged men, was arrested after allegedly paying for sexual services at numerous locations, including Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Havens was Citigroup’s president in 2011, but resigned from the position a year later

Havens was among at least three power players that were arrested in the bust, which also swept of Patriot’s owner Robert Kraft, and founder of private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates, John Childs.

Here’s what you need to know about ex-Citigroup president and COO John Havens.

John Havens’ name was on a list of 25 men released by the Jupiter, Florida police department on Friday, accused of soliciting prostitution.

Havens served as Citigroup’s president and chief operating officer, but only held the position for a year. He is currently the chairman of Citigroup’s former hedge-fund division, Napier Park Global Capital.

Havens came to Citigroup in 2007, when the bank bought the hedge fund he founded with Vikram Pandit. Pandit would go on to serve as the CEO of the bank.

The pair, who met during their days at Morgan Stanley, helped the bank survive the financial crisis of 2008.

Havens resigned from his position as president and COO of the bank on the day that Pandit quit in 2012, while under pressure from the board.

While Havens lives in New York, public records show that he has several properties in Florida, including one in Jupiter not too far from the day spa at the center of the prostitution probe.

caption A photo of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on Yelp, posted by the business’s official account. source Orchids of Asia Day Spa/Yelp

Havens is married to Wendy Doubleday Havens, the grand-granddaughter of Frank Nelson Doubleday, the founder of the Doubleday publishing house.

caption Publisher Frank Nelson Doubleday with his wife Nellie, who was an author under the pen name Neltje Blanchan. source Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty

The couple live in the upscale New York City suburb of Locust Valley, on Long Island.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is the most famous person to be arrested in the bust so far — but that may change soon.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter said Friday that he was told that Kraft “is not the biggest name involved” in the bust.

Those charged in the bust will likely be able to avoid jail time if they are first-time offenders, for which their is a diversion program that includes 100 hours of community service, a former prosecutor told the AP

