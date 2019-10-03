The founder of the Discovery Channel is selling his 8,700-acre Colorado ranch for $279 million — complete with a hotel, fossilized dinosaur poop, and a vintage car collection worth $55 million

source LIV Sotheby’s International Realty

Two years ago, John Hendricks, the founder of the Discovery Channel, was looking to part with his Colorado ranch to the tune of $149 million. Now, he’s looking to part with all of his Colorado real-estate holdings, including Gateway Canyons Resort, to the tune of $279 million, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The roughly 8,700-acre property is situated mostly in Mesa County, Colorado, with parts in Grand County, Utah, according to the Gateway Canyons Properties site.

In 2017, Hendricks listed a 22,000-square-foot main house. That $149 million listing included horse and bison pastures, an airstrip and hangar, helipad, stables, and even an observatory.

Now, the listing also includes Hendricks’s personal car collection as an on-site automobile museum with 55 vintage cars, including a 1906 Cadillac, as well as a fully-operational resort. The Gateway Canyons Resort has 72 guest suites across several lodges and private residences, five restaurants, and business conference facilities.

Recently, Amy Dobson of Forbes reported that Ryan Serhant, a star of Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” and the author of “Sell It Like Serhant,” gave a video tour of the sprawling property, highlighting the more unusual details and “extras” the main house and larger ranch have to offer. Those include, among many other things: fossilized dinosaur poop embedded in the stained glass of the home’s main entrance, a $3 million helicopter, a four-floor elevator, and an indoor fountain.

Kerry Endsley of LIV Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

West Creek Ranch is accessible by helicopter ride or a 55-minute drive from Grand Junction Regional Airport.

Hendricks placed about 4,000 aces of the property in a conservation easement, which means that no roads or structures can be built in that area.

Hendricks purchased West Creek Ranch in 1995, then in later years acquired additional land to assemble the current tract. “West Creek Ranch is a place where the earth really opens up to tell its story. When you look up at the walls of the canyons, it’s all these layers of earth that go back 300 million years,” Hendricks said in a press release announcing the listing in 2017.

The main house was designed in a Southwestern style by architect Jamie Daugaard.

It has a whopping 22,000 square feet of space spread out over four levels, all accessible by one elevator.

That includes eight bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

A chef’s kitchen has ample space for a large center island. It connects to a living room.

The dining room comes complete with dramatic chandeliers and high ceilings.

But the home has its fair share of more extravagant amenities as well, like this home theater …

… and this billiards room.

There are amazing views from all around the home.

The home is also equipped with a pool, spa, and gym.

There’s also a two-bedroom guest house situated near a creek on the property. It has its own garage.

An astronomical observatory is among the property’s more unique features.

It’s equipped with a 20″ Meade telescope and a rotating copper dome.

Also included in the updated asking price of $279 million is Hendricks’s impressive vintage car collection.

There are over 50 cars in an on-site “automobile museum” that is open to the public; the vehicles are collectively worth more than $55 million, according to Forbes.

The ranch’s pastures are currently home to five American bison, four American quarter horses, one Belgian draft horse, and three miniature horses.

The stables also have offices and shower facilities.

West Creek Ranch also offers opportunities for hunting mule deer, elk, mountain lion, and bear, in addition to a large variety of small game and waterfowl.

A grass landing strip, two helipads, and airplane hangar make the ranch convenient for those with the means to travel privately. (Hendricks usually reaches the estate by helicopter.)

According to the Wall Street Journal’s report about the initial listing in 2017, he decided to sell the property because he and his wife, Maureen, wanted to spend more time traveling in Europe and working on the nearby Gateway Canyons resort.

In September, Hendricks told Katherine Clarke of the Wall Street Journal that he decided to throw in the resort because would-be buyers looking at the ranch kept asking him about it. As of May, he said he was spending more time on other work commitments, like the subscription video-on-demand service he founded in 2015 called CuriosityStream, and less on the resort.

