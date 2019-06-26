Presidential candidate John Hickenlooper was mistaken for a member of the media at the first Democratic debates

caption Gov. John Hickenlooper source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper was mistaken for a reporter while checking in for the first round of Democratic debates taking place tonight, according to NPR.

20 out of the 25 Democratic 2020 presidential candidates are currently descending on Miami, Florida for the first Democratic debates.

Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor and mayor of Denver, is running from the center as a progressive, business-friendly candidate.

Last month, several members of Congress running long-shot campaigns for president poked a little fun at themselves in a series of tweets where they called each other by the names of other white, male, lesser-known presidential candidates.

Security person outside debate site just now : “are you here to pick up press credentials?”

John Hickenlooper: “…I’m a candidate” — Scott Detrow (@scottdetrow) June 26, 2019

The 2020 Democratic field currently includes a former vice president, eight current and former US senators, seven current and former members of the House of Representatives, four mayors, three governors, and two candidates, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, who have never held elected office.

A representative for Hickenlooper’s campaign did not immediately respond to a text from INSIDER inquiring as to whether being mistaken for a reporter at official events is a frequent occurrence for Hickenlooper, who will be one of 10 candidates on the stage for the second night of debates.

Hickenlooper, a former two-term governor and mayor of Denver, is running from the center as a progressive, business-friendly candidate, publicly decrying ambitious policy proposals like Medicare for All and the Green New Deal. He’s currently polling at 1% in Morning Consult’s daily survey of the Democratic primary.

Last month, several members of Congress running long-shot campaigns for president including Sen. Michael Bennet and Reps. Tim Ryan and Seth Moulton poked a little fun at themselves in a series of tweets where they called eachother by the names of other white, male, lesser-known presidential candidates.

Thanks for all your service to the good people of South Bend. My whole family loves Chasten’s Twitter feed. https://t.co/h6YygL8Mrv — Michael Bennet (@MichaelBennet) May 19, 2019

Thank you for clarifying Sen. Bennet. https://t.co/Ea1yAIFB7y — Tim Ryan (@TimRyan) May 18, 2019

No Derek, this is New York City Mayor Eric Swalwell. https://t.co/GqqH4ltUfj — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) May 18, 2019

The first round of Democratic debates, however, could provide an opportunity for these candidates to have a breakout moment, boost their name recognition, and raise their national profile.

