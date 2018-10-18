White House chief of staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton reportedly got into a ‘profanity-laced’ screaming match outside the Oval Office

caption John Kelly (L) and John Bolton (R) walk behind President Donald Trump source Leon Neal/Getty Images

White House chief of staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton got into a “profanity-laced” screaming match outside the Oval Office.

The argument revolved around difference of opinion men over the White House’s response to the drastic influx of migrants crossing the southern border.

White House officials, however, told both Bloomberg and CNN that things had calmed down since the blowout fight.

White House chief of staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton got into a “profanity-laced” screaming match outside the Oval Office, sources familiar with the incident told CNN and Bloomberg.

The argument revolved around difference of opinion men over the White House’s response to the drastic influx of migrants crossing the Southern border-and Kelly got even angrier when Trump took Bolton’s side, CNN reported.

Over the past few days, Trump has fired off a series of angry tweets against Central American governments, which he blames in part for enabling a caravan of 4,000 Honduran migrants currently traveling to the US border to seek asylum in the United States.

“In addition to stopping all payments to these countries, which seem to have almost no control over their population, I must, in the strongest of terms, ask Mexico to stop this onslaught – and if unable to do so I will call up the U.S. Military and CLOSE OUR SOUTHERN BORDER!” Trump wrote on Thursday morning.

Aides who spoke to CNN said that while fighting and arguments are not uncommon in the West Wing, they were “startled” by the loud shouting and profanity, causing some to wonder if either would resign.

White House officials, however, told both Bloomberg and CNN that things had calmed down since the blowout fight, and neither had plans to resign.