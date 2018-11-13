John Kelly reportedly clashed with Melania Trump, which could spell the end of his time in the White House

caption White House chief of staff John Kelly might be leaving his position soon after clashing with First Lady Melania Trump, according to reports. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

White House chief of staff John Kelly has reportedly been butting heads with First Lady Melania Trump and might be leaving his position soon as a result.

The first lady reportedly told her husband that Kelly refused to promote some of her aides, prompting Trump to tell his chief of staff to give his wife what she wants.

A spokeswoman for the first lady told INSIDER that Kelly and Melania have “a very positive relationship.”

Kelly has angered the first lady over staffing and travel issues, according to NBC News, which has apparently enraged President Donald Trump.

The first lady reportedly told her husband that Kelly refused to promote some of her aides, prompting Trump to tell his chief of staff to give his wife what she wants. Trump allegedly told Kelly, “I don’t need this s—.”

But a spokeswoman for the first lady rejected any suggestions Kelly and Melania do not have a good relationship.

“The East Wing is very focused on the First Lady’s initiatives and works independently. However, we do collaborate on a variety of projects and work alongside many departments within the West Wing. We have a very positive working relationship,” Stephanie Grisham told INSIDER.

Grisham added, “Mrs. Trump has a very positive relationship with Chief Kelly and there have never been any issues between the two.”

There have been numerous reports in recent months claiming Kelly’s departure is imminent. Trump sought to shoot down these ongoing rumors in a bizarre, free-wheeling interview with New York Magazine last month.

“General Kelly’s doing a very good job,” Trump said at the time. “We have a very good relationship. The White House is running very, very smoothly.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from INSIDER.