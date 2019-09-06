caption Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been together for over a decade. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010.

Even though they are relatively quiet about their personal lives, they sometimes open up about their relationship, first dates, and sex life.

Both Blunt and Krasinski have credited each other with changing their lives.

Krasinski said that when he proposed to Blunt back in 2009, the two cried a lot.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Hollywood power couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have been married since 2010 and have since welcomed two daughters – Violet and Hazel.

The couple is relatively private about their relationship, but do speak about one another in interviews. They often share funny anecdotes about their early dating days and support each other publicly at red-carpet events.

Here’s every time Emily Blunt and John Krasinski have opened up about their relationship and each other.

They both were extremely emotional during their engagement.

caption There was apparently a lot of crying. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When the couple got engaged in 2009, Krasinski told “Access Hollywood” that their engagement involved a lot of tears.

He popped the question in Los Angeles, California, telling the publication, “She did cry after I cried and we cried and then everyone around us was crying.”

“But it was great,” he added. “At the end of the day, she said yes which is great. It’s a big part of this whole thing.”

The pair got married in 2010.

Read More: John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been married for 9 years – here’s a timeline of their adorable relationship

Krasinski basically knew Blunt would be the one the moment they met.

caption John Krasinski said he wasn’t looking for a relationship when he met Emily Blunt. source Jason Merritt/Getty

In a 2011 appearance on “The Ellen Show,” Krasinski shared the moment he knew he would fall for Blunt and said he wasn’t really looking for a relationship when he met her.

“Then I met [Emily] and I was so nervous. I was like, ‘Oh god, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ As I shook her hand I went, ‘I like you.’ and the rest was history,” he said on the show.

Krasinski once said he was sure he wouldn’t end up with Blunt, so he took her on a date to a gun range.

caption Krasinski said he really wanted to “hit the gas” on the date. source Frazer Harrison/Getty

Back in 2012, Krasinski told Conan O’Brien that he took Blunt to a gun range on their first date.

“On our first date, I decided, ‘I’m gonna really hit the gas and bring her to a gun range,'” he told the interviewer.

“I think that I was so sure that I would never end up with her … that I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna blow it right away and then that way you don’t feel bad,'” he added.

Blunt once said meeting Krasinski changed her entire life.

In a cover story for InStyle in 2013, Blunt described meeting Krasinski as life-changing.

“Meeting John really changed my life … When I feel the support that I have from him, I feel invincible. There’s someone behind you on your good days and someone in front of you on your bad days,” she told the publication.

Blunt said Krasinski cried when he saw her in “Into The Woods” for the first time.

caption Blunt said he “absolutely loved” her performance. source Rich Fury / Getty

In 2014, Blunt told “E! News” that Krasinski was moved to tears by her performance as the baker’s wife in “Into The Woods.”

“He cried. He absolutely loved it … I think he was so moved by it by what it’s saying to this generation and that idea of nobody being alone at the end,” she told the publication.

Krasinski said his favorite rom-com was “The Devil Wears Prada” before he even met Blunt, who stars in the movie.

caption Krasinski said he quickly changed the channel when she once caught him watching it. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In 2016, Krasinski admitted is his favorite romantic comedy was 2006’s “The Devil Wears Prada,” which stars Blunt. He said it was his top pick even before he even met her.

He told Elle magazine that she even caught him watching it once.

“When we first start dating I didn’t know she was coming over and I was watching it and she was like, ‘Oh, what are you watching?’ … and I quickly changed the channel to something dude-like,” he told the publication.

Read More: 15 of Emily Blunt’s most memorable red-carpet looks

Krasinski said the couple’s sex life changed for the better after he got more physically toned.

caption He said he felt more confident in himself after he got toned for a role. source Christopher Polk/Getty

When asked about his ripped physique for the thriller “13 Hours,” Krasinski told Elle magazine in 2016 that even though Blunt wouldn’t “kick the eight-pack abs out of bed,” she is the kind of person who would love him at any fitness level.

He also said that their sex life changed when he toned up.

“It is so much better for me being jacked because you feel so much more confident and you see yourself as this much more sexual person, which is really fun,” he added.

Blunt said it’s pretty “lame” how the two met.

caption They were introduced by a mutual friend. source Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

In a 2018 appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Blunt told Meyers that the way she met Krasinski was pretty “lame.”

She and Krasinski eating at the same restaurant when a mutual friend introduced them. Blunt said Krasinski came over to her table and “just stood there and made [her] laugh.”

She added that she “kind of” knew right away that Krasinski was the one.

Krasinski said he used an entire box of tissues the first time he saw Blunt in “Mary Poppins Returns.”

In a 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Krasinski recalled seeing “Mary Poppins Returns” for the first time.

He and Blunt, who plays Mary Poppins in the film, had a private screening that Krasinski excused himself from 25 minutes in.

Blunt thought something was wrong and asked if he wanted her to stop the movie, but Krasinski explained, “I just needed anything to stop crying and to blow my nose because I had blown through an entire box of tissues in 25 minutes.”

When Blunt asked to star in “A Quiet Place,” Krasinski said he felt like she was proposing to him.

caption The two at an event for “A Quiet Place.” source Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

“A Quiet Place” was directed by Krasinski, who also starred in it alongside Blunt. But she wasn’t always a shoo-in for the leading role.

In a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Blunt recalled feeling as though she “couldn’t imagine the thought of letting someone else play the part” the first time she read the script for “A Quiet Place.”

So, she asked Krasinski if she could have the leading role.

“It was like she was proposing to me … it was one of the greatest moments in my career. I screamed out, ‘Yes!,'” he told the publication.

Krasinski said he flew home weekly while filming “Jack Ryan” because he prioritizes his family.

Krasinski told People magazine in 2018 that while he was in Montreal, Canada, filming “Jack Ryan,” he flew to visit his wife every weekend.

Blunt was in London filming “Mary Poppins Returns” at the time

“Family for me, it’s a non-negotiable thing,” Krasinski told the publication. “So, if I’m honest, I was shooting 6,000 miles away from them and I flew back every single weekend.”

The couple allows each other to have “very full” lives outside of their relationship.

The two have worked together on “A Quiet Place” but that doesn’t mean they are entirely wrapped up in their relationship.

“[We’ve] always allowed and rejoiced in each other having a very full life outside of the other one,” Blunt told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

Emily Blunt shared her first-ever SAG win with Krasinski in a heartfelt speech.

caption Emily Blunt giving her SAG Award speech. source TNT

In 2019, Blunt took home the Screen Actors Guild award for outstanding actress in a supporting role for “A Quiet Place.”

During her acceptance speech, she thanked a very emotional Krasinski.

“I am going to share this completely with my husband, John Krasinski, because the entire experience of doing this with you has completely pierced my heart directly,” she said.

“You are a stunning filmmaker and I’m so lucky to be with you and to have done this film with you. Thank you for giving me the part, you would have been in major trouble if you hadn’t so you didn’t really have an option,” she continued.