John Krasinski admits that he cried 25 minutes into watching his wife, Emily Blunt, in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

- John Krasinski appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Wednesday and opened up about seeing his wife, Emily Blunt, as the titular character of “Mary Poppins Returns.”
- The Disney movie hits theaters on Wednesday, December 19, but Krasinski saw it early and recalled crying 25 minutes into the film.
- “I blew through the tissue box in 20 minutes,” he said. “I had to go to the napkins, and then when I ran out of the napkins, it was all sweater.”
- The “Quiet Place” star added that “Mary Poppins Returns,” which is a sequel to the 1964 movie that starred Julie Andrews, is “one of the most beautiful films.”
