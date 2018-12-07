John Krasinski recounts the time he teared up on the set of ‘A Quiet Place’

caption John Krasinski in “A Quiet Place.” source Paramount Pictures

John Krasinski told Business Insider the moment on the set of “A Quiet Place” when he realized the movie could work with audiences.

It wasn’t one of the thrilling scenes but an intimate one that made him emotional watching it unfold.

John Krasinski knew it from the start: Making a horror movie with very little dialogue and the actors using mostly sign language to communicate was a huge gamble. But having the opportunity to do something different by Hollywood standards was too enticing to not go forward with.

Today, Krasinski’s writing-directing-starring effort in “A Quiet Place” makes him look like a genius. The $17 million movie – about a family being tormented by monsters that use sound to find their prey – went on to make over $340 million worldwide, and Paramount is eagerly waiting for Krasinski to complete a script for the sequel.

But before all of that, Krasinski acknowledges, he and the rest of the cast and crew members, including his wife, Emily Blunt, starring opposite him in the movie, weren’t worried about anything other than trying to get through making the movie.

And it was within the making that Krasinski got a hint that things would be OK.

In a recent conversation with Business Insider, Krasinski explained that while shooting the scene in the movie in which Blunt’s character is homeschooling her son Marcus (Noah Jupe), he saw the movie’s true potential.

“In that scene, two things happened,” Krasinski said. “Emily was obviously amazing, but one of the things is air started coming out of her mouth when she was mouthing the words as she was signing. There was something so beautiful in that. In that moment, I realized you can even communicate with breath, with no voice. That was really beautiful to me.”

caption John Krasinski and Emily Blunt on the set of “A Quiet Place.” source Paramount

And then the other was the performance Jupe gave.

“To watch this kid dealing with these circumstances that are completely imaginary but heavy for a kid to deal with – apocalyptic, losing a family member, a father who has fallen out of love with the whole family – these are big themes, and this kid was able to articulate in that one scene such powerful emotion that it felt so real,” he said. “I genuinely started tearing up behind the monitor watching this kid act because it was so moving.”

Krasinski said he was so excited by the performances in the scene that he turned to his producer and said the movie might actually work.

“And he said: ‘Hey, man, it’s day three! It’s a little too late to say this might work,'” Krasinski said.

The star said from that point on he knew to keep his excitement to himself.

But since the movie opened to audiences it’s others who have been excited. The movie recently was named one of the best movies of the year by the National Board of Review, and it’s widely expected to receive an Oscar nomination for its use of sound.