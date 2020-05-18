John Krasinski says he kept the iconic teapot that Jim gave to Pam on ‘The Office’

caption The teapot first appeared on the season two episode “Christmas Party.” source NBC Universal; Earwolf/Office Ladies

Jim gave Pam a teapot for Christmas on “The Office” in a memorable season two episode.

On their “Office” recap podcast, “Office Ladies,” Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey discussed the teapot’s significance but didn’t know who still had the prop.

John Krasinski appeared on the “Casino Night” episode of the podcast.

His former costars were shocked when he revealed that he currently owns the teapot.

Krasinski previously admitted to owning the teapot in a tweet from 2017.

The green teapot that Jim gives to Pam on season two of “The Office” is an iconic item from the beloved NBC sitcom. Seven years after the show ended, it’s still safely preserved at John Krasinski’s house.

“The Office” stars Jenna Fischer (who played Pam) and Angela Kinsey (who played Angela) discussed the teapot on their recap podcast, “Office Ladies,” but neither knew who currently owns the teapot until Krasinski appeared on the podcast to discuss the season two finale, “Casino Night.”

caption Jim gave Pam the green teapot during office Secret Santa. source NBC

While the three former costars were reminiscing about items they had taken from the set, he casually mentioned that “The Office” property master Phil Shea is the reason he still has souvenirs from the show.

“He sent me a box, like, three or four years later of my bag, my nameplate … and the teapot, bro. Whaaaaaat?” Krasinski said.

Fischer and Kinsey were shocked, proceeding to scream, “YOU HAVE THE TEAPOT!” in unison after the actor’s reveal.

However, Kinsey later noted on Twitter that Krasinski had actually mentioned owning the teapot in an old tweet from 2017.

The actor had quoted Fischer’s response to a fan asking if she had kept the note that Jim left for Pam in the teapot, writing, “Nope… I have the teapot! Mwahahaha!”

The teapot first appeared in the season two episode “Christmas Party,” when Jim gave it to Pam as part of the office’s Secret Santa. At this point, Pam was still in a longterm, aimless engagement with her fiancé, Roy (David Denman), and Jim hadn’t yet confessed his feelings for her.

Jim originally left a personalized note for Pam in the teapot (presumably telling her how he felt), but stole it back before she could read it.

caption The teapot note was actually a personalized message that John Krasinski wrote to Jenna Fischer. source NBC Universal

Much later, when Pam and Jim were having marriage troubles in season nine, Jim finally gave her the note. She began crying as she read it, telling the camera, “Just know it was perfect.”

Audiences never learned what Jim wrote in the teapot note, but Fischer mentioned on “Office Ladies” that the actual note was a message from Krasinksi to her.

“[Greg Daniels] suggested to John that he write a personal message from himself to me just saying what our time together on ‘The Office’ meant to him, because we were wrapping up filming,” she said. “And so that was his goodbye. It was the sweetest note. I’ll never say exactly what John wrote, but I will say, just know it was perfect.”