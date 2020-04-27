Stanley Tucci delighted fans yet again by making a quarantini at brother-in-law John Krasinski’s virtual dinner party

caption John Krasinski (left) got Stanley Tucci (right) to tackle another cocktail recipe. source “Some Good News”/YouTube

Stanley Tucci made a 90-year-old grandmother’s recipe for a quarantini on John Krasinki’s weekly YouTube show “Some Good News.”

For episode five of the show, which was posted on Sunday, Krasinski hosted a virtual dinner party with Tucci, along with celebrity chefs Martha Stewart, Guy Fieri, and David Chang.

The home cooks got to virtually meet the celebrities who made their recipes and talked with them about the process.

Tucci’s attempt at the quarantini, which called for two shots of orange and vanilla vodka, respectively, delighted fans.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

John Krasinski has been hosting a weekly show on YouTube called “Some Good News” since quarantining in his home. This Sunday’s episode featured a dinner party segment where the actor called on some of his celebrity chef friends – and his brother-in-law Stanley Tucci – to make viewers’ family recipes.

On Tuesday, Krasinski put a call out to his followers on Twitter asking them to share their favorite family recipes for an upcoming segment.

Alright it's time to eat something… that's not beige! Food is not only what we eat… its where we're from!! Send me your favorite legendary family recipe and the story behind it!! @somegoodnews #SomeGoodFood — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) April 21, 2020

He chose four recipes to feature on the show and brought each home cook on for a cameo.

Krasinski asked Martha Stewart to make pierogi, he gave chicken cacciatore to David Chang, assigned sloppy joes to Guy Fieri, and tapped Tucci (the newly appointed mixology master) for a quarantini.

caption Stanley Tucci made 90-year-old Nana’s cocktail recipe and said it was delicious. source “Some Good News”/YouTube

Tucci – who recently went viral with his negroni recipe – tried his hand at Nana’s quarantini, which is made with a lot of vodka.

“Vanilla vodka, she said two shots, that’s two shots,” Tucci said as he talked through the 90-year-old grandmother’s recipe. “Orange vodka, two shots. I won’t be walking after this,” he added.

Watch Nana make the quarantini below.

My 90 year old grandmother made a quarantini last week! pic.twitter.com/e3ch8kxfRX — Joe 'Baboots' Curci (@JoeyBaboots) April 22, 2020

When Stewart tried her hand at a fan’s pierogi, she thought it tasted familiar.

“Your grandma’s recipe is very similar to my mother’s recipe, which is my go-to,” Stewart told fan Sara Szymanski, who got to watch a video of the celebrity chef and lifestyle queen make her family’s pierogi after sharing the recipe with Krasinski.

“Sara, I hope I did your recipe proud,” Stewart said.

Szymanski told Insider the experience was “truly the highlight of my quarantine.”

So thankful to have been a part of @somegoodnews #SGNCookOff! Thank you @johnkrasinski and @MarthaStewart for showcasing my great grandma’s pierogi recipe and also for helping restaurants/restaurant workers during this time! #sgn #polishcooking pic.twitter.com/YJKXKCyZys — Sara Szymanski (@fancyshmanski) April 27, 2020

And Chang said his wife loved the chicken cacciatore recipe submitted by fan Shannon Angus (who goes by @Basmati4u on Twitter).

caption Shannon Angus (top left) talked with Krasinski (top right) and chef David Chang (bottom). source “Some Good News”/YouTube

“Shannon, I’m not kidding you, my wife says it was the best thing she’s eaten during quarantine,” Chang of Momofuku told @Basmati4u.

The “Ugly Delicious” host said he was a big fan of the way her recipe called for wine for cooking, but also for drinking. “More recipes need to have that,” he said.

Chicken cacciatore-this is a dish my mom & I would make together at least once a week.Gorgeous colored peppers,spicy tomato marinara we made all served over basmati-I mean what else would an Irish/Scottish family eat but an Italian dish served over rice from India ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/0X3VoxrNU9 — Basmati4u (@Basmati4u) April 21, 2020

As for Fieri, he and his family “had a blast” making a variation of sloppy joes featuring jalapeños and topped with thin, fried onion rings.

Krasinski took the opportunity to talk about Fieri’s work with the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund. As of Sunday, the fund had raised more than $20 million for restaurant employees around the country.

Fieri spoke with Insider in early April about the fund.

“Restaurants have been serving us for so long; now is a chance for us to serve them,” he told Insider. Through the fund, restaurant industry employees can apply for a one-time $500 grant.

caption Martha Stewart (left) and Guy Fieri (right) recorded themselves making the recipes. source “Some Good News”/YouTube

While the featured recipes haven’t been posted at the time of writing, Krasinski tweeted that he’ll be sharing all four soon.

Watch the full episode of “Some Good News” below: