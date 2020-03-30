John Krasinski and Steve Carell had a ‘The Office’ reunion on the show’s 15th anniversary

caption John Krasinski launched the first episode of his YouTube chat show “Some Good News,” with Steve Carell the first guest. source SomeGoodNews YouTube

John Krasinski and Steve Carell held a video chat to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “The Office.”

Carell joined Krasinski as the first guest on the latter’s new YouTube show “Some Good News.”

The two reminisced about their favorite memories on the show, with Krasinski saying: “I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it.”

Carell picked out “Fun Run” and “Dinner Party” as two of his favorite episodes, while Krasinski said that filming Carell’s leaving episode was the most emotional he has ever been on set.

Carell said: “I think most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast.”

John Krasinski and Steve Carell celebrated the 15th anniversary of “The Office,” with Michael Scott himself (Carell) joining Krasinski on the multi-hyphenate’s first episode of “Some Good News,” his new YouTube show.

“So Steve, this week marked a huge anniversary for you and I. We were on a little show called ‘The Office’ and it turned 15 years old this week,” Krasinski said.

“I was a waiter when I got that job, I was 23 years old. After the pilot, I went back to waiting tables because I was sure nothing was going to happen with it,” Krasinski continued. “We all kind of came into it with that vibe. I remember none of us had done anything huge.”

“It’s such a happy surprise that after all these years people are still tuning in and finding it even today, it’s pretty cool,” Carell said.

The inevitable question – favorite moments in the show? – was soon asked, and Carell said: “All of our exchange around the micro-flat screen TV,” Carell said, which was shown in the episode “Dinner Party.” Krasinski agreed, saying that he has never laughed harder in his life. Bloopers were then shown that supported that statement.

“I think most of the memories have to do with things that we shared as a cast. When we were doing ‘Fun Run’ and it was about 105 degrees outside,” Carell said, with clips of that episode then showing Michael Scott tucking into fettucini alfredo mid-fun run.

‘I think it was either 17 or 19 takes where there wasn’t an audible word that came out’

Krasinski said he also loved the episode where Michael Scott wanted to play Santa, but Phyllis had beaten him to it. “You were very upset that Phyllis was already Santa. So you were asking people to come sit on your lap and Brian [Baumgartner], thank God, was chosen to sit on your lap.”

“I was supposed to be the button of the scene where they cut to me and I make a Jim face. I was never there, I was physically never there because by the time they got swish pan to me, I was out. I was either on the floor or I left the room,” Krasinski recalled.

Krasinski added that filming Carell’s leaving episode was the most emotional he has ever been on a set.

“I was sort of hoping that they didn’t do your scene and my scene in the episode where you leave last,” Krasinski said. “I think you and I counted, I think it was either 17 or 19 takes where there wasn’t an audible word that came out.”

Carell agreed: “That was hard. That was tough,” but also said that some of his “most fond memories, personally or professionally, are entwined and connected with that show.”

“Without a doubt,” Krasinski agreed. “Listen I know everyone’s talking about a reunion, hopefully, one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi,” he said, referring to the social-distancing guidelines we are all following.

Carell laughed: “Just to see your face is great.”

Watch the full vidoe below:

