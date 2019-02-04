John Legend and Adam Levine change dirty diapers in the Pampers Super Bowl ad, and people are loving it

caption John Legend teamed up with Pampers for their Super Bowl 2019 commercial. source Pampers/YouTube

John Legend and Adam Levine star in Pampers’ 2019 Super Bowl ad, which aired during the game on Sunday night.

The commercial features the two stars singing the “Stinky Booty Duty” song while changing the dirty diapers of their kids.

Fans on Twitter loved seeing Legend and Levine, in addition to the other parents featured in the commercial, being hands-on and proactive.

The commercial aired during the game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday. Afterward, people took to Twitter to praise the ad.

It features Legend changing the dirty diaper of his and Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles (born in May 2018). The couple’s daughter, Luna, also appears in the commercial and hands baby wipes to Legend. The Grammy-winning singer goes on to belt out his own rendition of “Stinky Booty Duty,” accompanied by several other fathers holding their babies.

Then, Levine chimes in to sing a line of the song as he changes daughter Gio Grace’s diaper (the Maroon 5 front man has two children with wife Behati Prinsloo, Gio and a daughter named Dusty Rose).

At the end of the commercial, Teigen arrives and says, “Must we do this every time?”

Fans on Twitter were delighted by the ad and loved seeing the famous fathers being hands-on with their children.

Best diaper commercial EVER ???? — Christy McLennan (@tutumclennan) February 3, 2019

Love this on so many levels. — Denise Jones (@DeniseSJ0nes) February 3, 2019

Love this! And love the boop, Adam. This warmed my heart that you guys are representing all of the daddies out there changing stinky booty babies and doing it with love. ❤️❤️❤️ — Michelle (@MamaDragonflyMW) February 4, 2019

It's so cute, beautiful and full of love,love it! ❤❤❤ — ????Fran???? (@HeartOfDivinity) February 3, 2019

This is the cutest ad. I had to watch it twice! — Carol Ciancutti (@carebear1471) February 3, 2019

This was the part I was dreading the most when my son was born 3 years ago. Turned out it wasn't such a big deal. It's amazing what love can help you overcome! Rock on, fellow dad! — Scott R. (@Darth_Zeppelin) February 3, 2019

Okay my heart just melted all over that . I love you Adam Levine and others involved — MrsJasonBull (@MrsJasonBull) February 3, 2019

Aannnddd y'all won. I don't need to see any other commercials. Winner. Right here. Fin. ???? — Sassbox Grand Supreme (@MissSassbox) February 3, 2019

I love how this normalizes affection and active parenting as a part of fatherhood. I am overwhelmed with joy. I didn’t have this growing up but I’m making sure my future kids will. — ⚖ (@JagunEsq) February 3, 2019

Love it! Very positive message — RMSmith (@RMSmith37954517) February 3, 2019

It's really great to see stars such as @johnlegend and @adamlevine actively participating in well, fatherhood, frankly. This ad will give great joy to my brother, who is expecting his first #babyboy in April. Thanks guys!! #LoveTheChange #PampersPartner — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????????? (@MsDarcyFarrow) February 3, 2019

I didn’t think this comercial could get any better — Fat B ???? (@BiancahNuno) February 4, 2019

Best ad I’ve ever seen!!!!! Adam Levine AND John Legend singing in the same commercial, and showing their Dad sides – pure love! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Carol Murphy (@grannymax77) February 3, 2019

Watch the full Pampers ad in the video below.

