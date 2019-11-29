caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have been married for years. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met over 13 years ago on the set of one of Legend’s music videos.

The couple dated for five years before getting engaged in 2011 and marrying in 2013.

Teigen and Legend have two children together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend recently celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary, but have been together for more than 13 years.

And, unlike many celebrity couples, the pair is known for being very honest and forthcoming about their love life.

Here’s every time Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have opened up about their relationship.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met on September 14, 2006, on the set of his “Stereo” music video.

caption The pair spent hours together. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The couple first met in September 2006 when Teigen was cast as Legend’s love interest in his “Stereo” music video.

“We did the music video, we were together for like 12 hours,” Teigen said during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” in 2014. “We spent the entire day together, me in my underwear and him in a full suit, and I went to go say goodbye to him, to his hotel, and we didn’t ever say goodbye that night.”

Teigen divulged further details of the couple’s first encounter to Cosmopolitan in April 2014.

“I’m not going to lie. We hooked up,” said Teigen, adding that the couple also ate In-N-Out burgers back at Legend’s hotel after the long music-video shoot.

Teigen said that, at first, she and Legend took things slow.

caption Chrissy Teigen said she was “just happy to be with” John Legend. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for City Harvest

Teigen also told Cosmopolitan in 2014 that her relationship with Legend was casual and undefined for the first year of knowing each other.

“I let him be himself for a while,” she said. “The worst thing you can do is try to lock someone like that down early on, then have them think, There’s so much more out there. I played it cool for a long time. Never once did I ask, ‘What are we?’ Marriage was never my goal because I’ve never been very traditional. I was just happy to be with him.”

According to Legend, their relationship didn’t begin with love at first sight.

caption John Legend said he and Chrissy Teigen texted a lot at first. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Legend said that he fell in love with Teigen over the phone.

“We were texting a lot, and I started to see her sense of humor. We would talk on the phone, and I started to fall in love with how engaging and witty and funny she is,” he added.

Although the relationship may have taken some time to blossom, Legend explained that it felt natural.

“I wasn’t nervous about it,” he said. “When you feel a real connection to somebody, for me it wasn’t nerves, it was more like excitement. ‘Oh, this could be great.'”

In 2011, Legend proposed in the Maldives by hiding the engagement ring in a plate of arugula.

caption Apparently the two had a small argument shortly before getting engaged. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In December of 2011, the couple got engaged during a romantic Christmas trip to the Maldives, but Legend thought he might have to propose before they even got to airport security so she wouldn’t see the ring box.

“Chrissy was standing right next to me and I was, like, ‘Oh, my God. I’ve hid it so well this whole time. Now as we’re just about to get to the Maldives, she’s going to find out I have a ring in this box and it’s going to ruin the surprise and I’ll have to get on my knees in the airport,'” the singer said during a 2013 appearance on “Oprah’s Next Chapter.”

Airport security wasn’t the only drama the couple faced on their way to the Maldives.

In a 2015 episode of “FABLife,” Teigen recounted how she picked a fight with Legend on the way to the airport over her disappointing Christmas gifts.

“We had opened our presents beforehand, and he had only gotten me a cookbook and a Crock-Pot. So we got into a fight, and I remember him going, ‘You just wait!’ And I was like, ‘Wait for what?'” she said.

Teigen went on to share that Legend proposed over a surprise Christmas-themed dinner upon their arrival – and he hid the engagement ring beneath a heap of arugula.

“There was no big grand speech or anything, I think it was just very lovely and sweet to look in his eyes,” she said.

Teigen cried when Legend first debuted “All of Me” in 2013.

caption “All of Me” is a sweet ballad. source David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Legend first unveiled his hit single “All of Me” on a June 2013 episode of “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” but the singer revealed that he initially sang the swoon-worthy ballad to Teigen in private.

“There’s a song on my album that actually could be pretty good for the wedding. It’s called ‘All of Me’ and it’s inspired by Chrissy. She loved the song and cried when she heard it,” Legend told People on May 6, 2013.

Teigen corroborated Legend’s story, telling HuffPost that she definitely shed a few tears when he first serenaded her with the song.

The couple married in Italy on September 14, 2013.

caption One of their first trips was to Italy. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in a fairytale wedding in Lake Como, Italy in September 2013.

In an interview with Martha Stewart Weddings, Legend described the ceremony as “rustic-chic, elegant-but-not-too-glossy.”

The location of the wedding also held special significance to the couple, Legend explained.

“One of the first vacations we took together was to Lake Como, so we thought it would be nice to marry where we fell in love,” he said.

In 2013 Legend said he and Teigen want to start a family at some point.

caption A few years later they both became parents. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Although the couple hadn’t yet tied the knot, Legend told People in 2013 that he envisioned starting a family with Teigen after their wedding.

“We’d like to have kids. I grew up in a family with four kids, so I think three or four is a good number,” he said. “We don’t plan it. We just do it.”

In 2014, Teigen commented on the couple’s sex life.

caption Chrissy Teigen said they’re both OK with PDA. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Teigen explained that the couple’s sex life is helped along by “good communication and a glass of wine.”

Teigen also noted that she and Legend love being affectionate in public.

“We’re by no means freaky-deaky, but let’s just say, we’re open to things. We’re very OK with PDA. When we go to a restaurant, he loves when I wear a dress, so he can do some upper-thigh rubbing. I would love to see more husbands and wives making out,” she said.

In 2016, Teigen said she wished to marry Legend way back in 2007.

caption Chrissy Teigen said she wanted to have kids with him, too. source Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

In 2016, Teigen shared an Instagram selfie of the couple and wrote that she secretly wished to marry the singer just a year after they first met.

“Back to where it all began – Lake Como, Italy – first came here in 2007,” Teigen captioned a vacation photo of her and Legend. “A boat tour guide took us to a little spot on the lake and told us to make a wish. I asked for this to be the man I marry and have children with. I think John asked for the most perfect bite of cacio e pepe. Both came true, and here we are.”

Teigen was open about the couple’s struggles with infertility in 2016.

caption The pair now has two children. source Presley Ann/Getty Images

Three years into their marriage, Teigen opened up to Self magazine about difficulties she and Legend had encountered in their journey to become parents.

The couple eventually went through a few rounds of in vitro fertilization before conceiving their first child, Luna.

Teigen noted that Legend was very supportive of her during the process, saying that he “completely understands everything; he’s a sweet, sentimental, emotional guy.”

“John would say, ‘Let’s never be that couple that has to schedule sex, where we put it on the calendar and say, OK, this is our night.’ So before we did IVF, even if we went a few days or a week, our feeling was, it’s cool, who cares?” she told the publication.

In March 2017, Teigen opened up about her postpartum depression and how Legend helped her cope.

caption Chrissy Teigen has been open about how motherhood can be difficult. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Teigen has been open about her struggle with postpartum depression after the birth of her daughter. In a personal essay in Glamour, she described how Legend help to support her throughout the experience.

“John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row,” she wrote. “I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.”

Legend also spoke about his wife’s struggles with PPD in a 2017 interview with People magazine, saying that “it’s a difficult thing to be a new father and for my wife to be a new mother,” but adding that being a parent made his and Teigen’s connection even stronger.

“It’s exciting to see how we as a couple grow together and learn how to react to the challenges and the joys,” he said.

In September of 2018, Teigen celebrated her and Legend’s fifth wedding anniversary with a heartwarming Instagram post.

On the couple’s fifth wedding anniversary, Teigen payed tribute to their relationship with an Instagram photo of the two on their wedding day.

“12 years ago today, I met the man of my dreams. And 5 years ago today, we got married. We have two babies and some pups and a life I am grateful to have. My everything, I love you and am so proud of the story we’ve created,” Teigen captioned the photo.

The post also noted that their wedding date was September 14, the same day the couple first met in 2006.

Meanwhile, Legend used the couple’s fifth anniversary to plug Teigen’s cookware line.

caption John Legend also wrote that he’d now known Chrissy Teigen for 12 years. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Always one to promote his partner, Legend took to Instagram on the couple’s fifth anniversary to share his love for Teigen and her business ventures.

“What can I say on a day like today? I could talk about the 12 beautiful years I’ve known you. I could talk about the 5 years of wedded bliss, the 2 wonderful children we’ve brought into this world. But I feel the urge to say something far more important. I LOVE your new kitchenware line at Target. I can’t wait for it to come out on September 30th,” he wrote.

Not satisfied with promoting his wife’s branded kitchen wares, Legend also went on to remind fans that the launch of her new cookbook was also imminent.

In the fall of 2019, Teigen revealed that she used to research Legend online when they first started dating.

In the December 2019 issue of Vanity Fair, Teigen shared that she would obsessively research her future husband online and scan the tabloids for any mention of him.

“He was kind of known at the time for either being in the closet or a modelizer,” she explained to the magazine. “I used to go on the websites and it was always either how I was his beard, or how he paid his past serious girlfriends, or how he was with some new model. Oh my God, I would read everything.”

In September 2019, the couple celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in Paris.

caption John Legend and Chrissy Teigen both posted about it on social media. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Teigen took to Instagram on September 14, 2019, to mark the duo’s sixth anniversary trip to Paris with a picture of Legend on his laptop while Teigen slept. Her tongue-in-cheek caption read, “happy anniversary, baby!”

Shortly after, she posted another shot of the couple dressed to the nines, along with a sappier caption.

“Ok fine. I love you, baby. I love our life and our babies and you. So much. Here’s to 13 more years of doin it on the semi reg,” she wrote.

