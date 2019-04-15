John Legend locked Chrissy Teigen out of the room during the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere because she talks too much

caption Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

“Game of Thrones” Season 8 premiered on HBO on Sunday.

John Legend is a superfan and locked his wife Chrissy Teigen out of the room while he watched.

Teigen told fans, “[I’m] excited to find my game of thrones one day.”

“Game of Thrones” returned to HBO for its eighth and final season on Sunday and in the Chrissy Teigen-John Legend household, the day was so sacred that Legend apparently locked Teigen out of their screening room because he was worried she would talk during the episode and ruin his viewing experience.

On Sunday afternoon as the world waited for the episode to drop, Teigen tweeted that she doesn’t care for “GoT” and wouldn’t be watching the evening’s episode for her husband’s sake.

“I ask too many questions in much simpler shows so John suggests I avoid GoT. For his sake,” she tweeted.

Later that night when the episode finally aired, Legend actually went so far as to lock his wife out of their screening room to avoid having to field all the questions she might ask during the premiere.

the boys locked us out. they won’t let us watch #GoT because we talk too much @jenatkinhair @mrmikerosenthal pic.twitter.com/P7PZ05VGGj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 15, 2019

Teigen uploaded a video to Twitter showing her and celebrity hairstylist pal Jen Atkin picking the door’s lock and busting into the room where Legend and Atkin’s husband Mike Rosenthal were watching the show.

“No,” Rosenthal is heard saying in the video. “I’ve been looking forward to this for two years. Don’t take this from me!”

Teigen then asks why she isn’t allowed in the room, to which Rosenthal replied, “You’re gonna ruin it!”

After the ladies broke into the room, Teigen jokingly blocked the screen and did her best stand-up comic impression asking, “What’s the deal with Jon Snow? Seriously? Seriously!?”

Teigen later explained on Twitter that the “the boys locked us out … because we talk too much.”

Despite the widespread fervor surrounding the premiere, Teigen explained that she just can’t get into “Game of Thrones.”

“You guys really f—— love game of thrones,” she wrote. “Which is great. it is great to love things. I honestly thought it was the last episode ever or something, I’ve never seen humans so collectively excited. i am happy for you I really am. excited to find my game of thrones one day.”