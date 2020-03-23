John Mayer said he was invited to join Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ montage, but he misunderstood and sang Ariana Grande’s song of the same name

John Mayer said that he should have been involved in Gal Gadot’s “Imagine” montage, but accidentally sang Ariana Grande’s song of the same name instead of the John Lennon song.

John Mayer was almost involved in Gal Gadot’s Instagram montage of celebrities singing John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

However, he was left out of the final cut after thinking Gadot wanted him to sing a song of the same title by Ariana Grande.

Mayer posted a video to his Instagram explaining his confusion.

“So this week, Gal Gadot and a bevy of other celebrities released a rendition of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine.’ It went far and wide across the internet,” Mayer said.

“I have to come clean about something: They actually asked me to be a part of this and I totally misunderstood the assignment, and thought they wanted me to sing ‘Imagine’ by Ariana Grande from her 2019 smash-hit album ‘Sweetener.’ They were nice enough to send over a cut, take a look.”

Mayer then showed a cut of the montage video that began with Gadot singing Lennon’s “Imagine,” followed by Kristen Wiig, and then Jamie Dornan, singing the preceeding lyrics.

The montage then cuts to Mayer belting out Grande’s “Imagine” lyrics: “Me with no make up, you in the bath tub, bubbles and bubbly,” he sang.

The montage played for a while longer, intercutting Mayer’s rendition of Grande’s “Imagine” with the celebrities singing Lennon’s song.

At the end of the video, Mayer said to his followers: “Am I sorry? Not even close. But am I not sorry? Well, now that’s a whole different question with a different answer. You’re damn right I’m not sorry.

“By the way, everything Ariana sings about in this song sure sounds good right about now.”

