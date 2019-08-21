John Mayer and Trevor Noah poke fun at the Instagram hoax that has been fooling celebrities

caption John Mayer and Trevor Noah poked fun at the fake Instagram message that fellow celebrities posted. source Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Celebrities are posting an Instagram privacy policy meme that is a hoax.

John Mayer and Trevor Noah used it as a chance to make fun of the viral moment.

Even before Instagram confirmed that the message was fake, Mayer posted his own parody version to his Instagram account.

Mayer captioned his post “for immediate dissemination,” with the singer giving Instagram the rights to his “world famous meat loaf recipes” and “Joe Camel fan fiction” content.

Noah also posted a parody of the moment, writing in his iPhone notes a similar message: “Instagram you are a bad boy, don’t use my message for your badness OK!”

While celebrities like Rob Lowe, Pink, Tom Holland, “Riverdale‘s” Marisol Nichols, and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry have fallen for the hoax message about Instagram’s new privacy policy, John Mayer and Trevor Noah decided to poke fun at the moment.

The original hoax, which many people believed was real, was actually a chain meme that featured a “warning” for Instagram about its “new privacy policy.” Even before Chief of Instagram Adam Mosseri debunked the viral meme as fake, Mayer and Noah seemed to have caught on and shared hilarious parodies.

Mayer took to his personal Instagram account and posted a message captioned “for immediate dissemination.”

“I give Instagram the express right to publish, distribute and/or sell any or all of my digital content posted to the account @johnmayer as they see fit,” Mayer’s message began.

The “Daughters” singer-songwriter then added that the content included but was “not limited to” his “world famous meatloaf recipes,” “Joe Camel fan fiction,” “Fight Club film flubs,” and “Photographs of sinks.”

“The Daily Show” host Noah also parodied the moment in his own personal Instagram account.

He captioned his post, with a photo of what looks like a screenshot of an iPhone note, “Be safe my friends. The new Instagram law is coming now!”

Noah wrote a similar message as the original fake meme with a few sly twists. “Don’t forget today start the new day of a hoax people fall for in the internet,” the message began.

“If you want to stop this you must repost this message which is a real contract and you can tell it is very real because the grammar and speling [sic] is perfect,” the post continued. “Instagram you are a bad boy, don’t use my message for your badness OK!”

They weren’t the only ones. Ellen DeGeneres also turned the viral meme into an advertisement for the new season of her beloved talk show.

Mayer, Noah, and DeGeneres were the few celebrities who saw the meme for what it was – a hoax. The message, as Business Insider pointed out, is similar to a Facebook hoax that dates back to at least 2012 when a nearly identical warning went viral on the social network. The same message also spread in 2016.

The meme’s message included statements about not giving Instagram permission to use the contents shared on the app.

“I do not give Instagram or any entities associated with Instagram permission to use my pictures, information, messages or posts, both past and future,” the message in the post reads. “With this statement, I give notice to Instagram it is strictly forbidden to disclose, copy, distribute, or take action against me based on this profile and/or its contents.”

Other celebs like singer-songwriter Pink and “Riverdale” actress Marisol Nichols shared the same post to their accounts. But the two also added a disclaimer in their captions about how even though it might be fake, they wanted to be “safe.”

While the moment made for fun reactions and memes, it’s important to note that Instagram already has the rights to the content users post, according to the app’s terms of of service.

The photo-sharing app already collects location data, content, messages, the network’s users are on, and users’ entire photo library.

Therefore, re-posting a viral meme won’t exclude you from those terms.