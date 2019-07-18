Comedian John Mulaney has been married to artist Annamarie Tendler for years. Here’s a timeline of their relationship.

caption John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler have been married for years. source Getty/Jeff Kravitz

John Mulaney is a stand-up comedian and Annamarie Tendler Mulaney is a textile artist, make-up artist, author, and hairstylist.

The couple initially met in the late 2000s and tied the knot in 2014.

John Mulaney has mentioned his wife in his multiple Netflix comedy specials.

When watching one of comedian John Mulaney’s many stand-up specials on Netflix, you might have wondered who his wife is. After all, he references her in quite a few of his jokes.

The comedian is married to Annamarie Tendler Mulaney, a make-up artist, textile artist, author, and hairstylist – and the two make quite a power couple.

Here is a timeline of John Mulaney and Annamarie Tendler Mulaney’s relationship.

In the late 2000s, John and Annamarie met during a group trip to Martha’s Vineyard

John and Annamarie initially met during a trip to Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts.

“After a group vacation to Martha’s Vineyard, John rode shotgun while Anna drove a carload of people home,” the couple wrote in a post on their wedding website years later. “He did bits the whole ride and killed. They were not dating at the time, but Anna knew they would be soon after.”

In 2010, Annamarie predicted that she would marry John

On February 16, 2010, Annamarie wrote a sign that says, “John is the man I am going to marry” and dated it with her signature.

Years later John, shared a picture of the sign in an Instagram post celebrating their 4-year wedding anniversary. “Happy 4th Anniversary @amtendler,” John wrote. “And happy 8 year and 5 month anniversary to when you predicted it.”

In January 2012, John seemed to mention Annamarie being his girlfriend for the first time

In an interview with New York magazine in January 2012, John seemed to make his first public reference to Annamarie being his girlfriend.

When asked how much money was too much when paying for a haircut in New York City, John replied, “My girlfriend is a makeup artist and hairstylist and cuts my hair for free. I would promote her here but I totally forgot her name.”

Later that year, John also mentioned Annamarie in his stand-up comedy special ‘New In Town’

caption He’s mentioned his now-wife in a few jokes over the years. source Netflix

In his stand-up special “New In Town,” John mentioned Annamarie. “I really like dating Jewish women,” John said in reference to his girlfriend.

“They’re great, because like I think a lot of problems people have in relationships are with communication because guys don’t know what women are thinking. And with Jewish women, you do not have to guess what they are thinking … they will tell you,” he joked.

In 2013, the couple adopted a French Bulldog named Petunia

In 2013, John and Annmarie welcomed a new member to their family when they adopted a French Bulldog and named her Petunia. They started an Instagram account for her the same year, sharing photos of them and their dog on adventures.

John gushed about Petunia on “The Ellen Show” in 2014 when he joked, “That’s my wife and my daughter … it’s fun to have a French-Bulldog puppy. It’s like having a baby that’s also a grandma.”

In July 2014, John and Annamarie got married in New York

On July 5, 2014, John and Annamarie were married in Boiceville, New York, in an area with an impressive view of the Catskills. They were wed by friend and comedian Dan Levy and the wedding had a 1920s and woodland-deco theme.

John shared a wedding photo on his Instagram to mark the occasion. “On a beautiful and perfect day, I married a beautiful and perfect woman,” he wrote in the caption. “I wish I could live it over and over again.

In 2015, John described their wedding ceremony in his comedy special ‘The Comeback Kid’

caption The special is on Netflix. source Netflix

“My wife is Jewish, she’s a New-York Jew. I did it!” John said in his comedy special “The Comeback Kid” on Netflix.

“Now, I was raised Catholic. I don’t know if you can tell that from the everything about me. My wife is Jewish, I grew up Catholic, so we got married by a friend. Being married by a friend is a beautiful ceremony that alienates both families’ religions while confusing the elderly people at the wedding,” he joked.

In 2016, Annamarie was John’s make-up artist for his Broadway show

In 2016, John and comedian Nick Kroll took to Broadway for their hit show, “Oh, Hello” In the show, they played two elderly men, Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland, and Annamarie helped transform them into these characters.

“It was hands-down the most rewarding thing that I did in makeup in my entire makeup career,” Annamarie told Nylon magazine in a 2019 interview. “We did 140 shows just on Broadway, that doesn’t include the tour and off-Broadway. I went from writing books, which was very solitary, to working on Broadway on something really collaborative and that was so fun.”

The show closed in 2017.

In early 2018, Annamarie was mentioned in another one of John’s stand-up routines

In his 2018 Netflix special “Kid Gorgeous at Radio City,” John made many references to his wife and her fiery personality.

“I said, ‘Do you mind if I still make fun of you on stage?’ And my wife said, ‘Yeah, you can make fun of me. But just don’t say that I’m a b—- and that you don’t like me,'” John recalled. “I was like, ‘The bar is so much lower than I ever imagined. That’s it?’ Also, I wouldn’t say that. What kind of show would that be?”

He went on to jokingly clarify, “My wife is a b—- and I like her so much. She is a dynamite, 5-foot, Jewish b—-, and she’s the best.”

In October 2018, John and Annamarie dressed up as Romeo and Juliet for Halloween

In 2018, the couple attended a Halloween party together dressed as Leonardo DiCaprio and Clare Danes from the 1996 adaptation “Romeo + Juliet.” “Happy Halloween!” John wrote on his Instagram. “Special thanks to Baz Luhrmann!!!”

This costume could’ve been a nod to when, in an earlier post, John wrote to Annamarie, “Every time I see you it feels like when Leo saw Claire Danes through the aquarium.”

In February 2019, John posted a sweet message to Annamarie on Valentine’s Day and the pair attended the Academy Awards

“Happy Valentines Day to the coolest, kindest, funniest, weirdest, most beautiful, most artistically inspiring person I have ever met,” John wrote in an Instagram post beneath a photograph of Annamarie.

“Happy Valentines Day to a woman who is a cross between Joan Didion and Erika Jayne. Anna, you might as well be the Sea Org, because I’d sign a Billion Year Contract to be with you…Life would be so stupid without you,” he added.

Later that month, the two attended the 91st Annual Academy Awards together.

In March 2019, Annamarie celebrated John hosting ‘SNL’

In March, John hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the second time. Annamarie later shared a picture of her with John and their comedian friend Pete Davidson from that night, with the two guys wearing matching shirts with Annmarie’s face on them.

“John and me and me and me and Pete,” Annamarie wrote in her Instagram post. “Congratulations John! I’m lucky you’re my husband. And Pete, you’re not on social media but I’m lucky you’re my friend. It’s cool how we are all the same height.”