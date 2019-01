John Travolta reveals a new bald look, and his fans are loving it

caption John Travolta in December 2018. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

John Travolta ditched his hair in the new year.

The actor posted a photo on his Instagram showing off a bald head.

He posed alongside his daughter, Elle Bleu.

Fans are approving of the new look.

John Travolta is embracing a new look in the new year.

The 64-year-old actor shared a photo on his Instagram alongside his 18-year-old daughter Elle Bleu, martini glass in hand, and debuted a shaved head. It’s unclear if the bald look is for an upcoming role or if the actor is trying out a new personal style.

“I hope everyone had a great New Year,” he captioned the picture.

The actor’s fans are digging his new look and complimenting him on social media.

John Travolta looks great bald. — Celeste (@celestewhite) January 8, 2019

John Travolta is now bald and he definitely pulls it off…. — Michelle (@m_sleblanc) January 7, 2019

John Travolta is looking pretty good with his new bald look! I will always be a fan no matter what his style is ???????????? — Laura (@ksangel68) January 8, 2019

Some reports have said Travolta turned to using wigs because his hair has been thinning for years. A Reddit user posted a gym selfie he took with Travolta in 2015 that showed the actor with thinning hair.

He hasn’t explicitly spoken about hair loss or discussed his shaved head yet.

