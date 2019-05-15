‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ star Asia Kate Dillon asked for their character to be non-binary

caption Asia Kate Dillon joins “John Wick: Chapter 3.” source Lionsgate

Asia Kate Dillon joins the cast of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” as the Adjudicator, a mysterious figure who enforces the rules of the secretive assassin’s group, The High Table.

In an interview with INSIDER, Dillon says they asked the “John Wick 3” director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves about making the Adjudicator non-binary. Dillon identifies as non-binary, using the pronoun they.

“Adding gender diversity to the John Wick universe was something that Keanu and Chad and Lionsgate were totally on board for,” said Dillon.

“Billions” star Asia Kate Dillon joined the cast of “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” as the Adjudicator, a no-nonsense character who enforces the rules of the secret underground world of assassins.

Not only was Dillon excited to be a part of the universe because they and their mother were big fans of it, but Dillon advocated to bring a part of themselves to the role.

“There’s nothing in the film to indicate that they have to be a cisgender person with a binary gender identity,” Dillon told INSIDER of the Adjudicator. “So I just said to [director] Chad [Stahelski] and Keanu [Reeves], you have a real opportunity here. I’m a non-binary person. This character could be non-binary.”

Unlike another big Hollywood release, which touted having a gay character, there’s nothing in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum” to indicate whether or not Dillon’s character is non-binary. No one ever addresses it aloud. The Adjudicator is another person in, what has been, a very ethnically and culturally inclusive “John Wick” universe without ever feeling like it has been pandering toward its audience.

caption Dillon’s character visits The Continental hotel in “John Wick: Chapter 3” to see how Wick is being handled. source Niko Tavernise

In addition to Dillon, the third film in the franchise, “Parabellum,” also adds actor and martial artist Mark Dacascos, and Oscar winners Halle Berry and Anjelica Houston.

“Adding gender diversity to the ‘John Wick’ universe was something that Keanu and Chad and Lionsgate were totally on board for, because to them, it’s just a no brainer,” said Dillon. “They want the ‘John Wick’ world to be as diverse as possible. So it was a real thrill for me to get to bring that to the table and have it be warmly received.”

Dillon knows how important it is to see that sort of representation on screen, especially for younger people. Dillon told INSIDER they are aware of the privileges they have as a person with light skin and that they’re grateful to be in a position where they can help bring a character like the Adjudicator to screen. “I hope that someone out there, who’s non-binary or trans, feels a little bit more hope knowing that a non-binary actor is playing a non-binary character in a big Hollywood movie,” said Dillon.

“I think not only the character of Taylor on ‘Billions,’ but this character in ‘John Wick,’ these are characters that would have meant a great deal to me as a young person,” added Dillon. “It’s really incredible and, as I said, I’m proud and I’m humbled.”

