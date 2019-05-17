‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ sets up a 4th film in the franchise, and Asia Kate Dillon would be on board to return

caption If you thought “John Wick” was going to be an action trilogy, guess again. source Nico Tavernise/Lionsgate

Warning: There are major spoilers below for “John Wick: Chapter 3.”

The end of “John Wick: Chapter 3” sets up a fourth film in the franchise.

A fourth film could likely see Wick (Keanu Reeves) team up with the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne). The two previously fought side by side in the “Matrix” trilogy.

“Chapter 3” actor Asia Kate Dillon couldn’t confirm a fourth movie for INSIDER, but said they’re “obviously on board” to return.

Dillon’s character, the Adjudicator, didn’t fight in “Chapter 3.” If they did in a fourth film, Dillon thinks the Adjudicator would be into hand-to-hand combat.

“John Wick: Chapter 3” is in theaters and it wastes little time setting up a potential fourth film in the franchise.

Near the end of “Chapter 3,” John’s long-term friend and manager of the Continental hotel, Winston (Ian McShane), turns against John and shoots Wick, sending him off the roof of the Continental to the unforgiving New York City pavement.

But it’s not that easy to kill Wick. Bloodied and battered, John gets carted off to the Bowery King (Laurence Fishburne), who has moved underground after getting sliced up at the request of the High Table’s Adjudicator (Asia Kate Dillon). When Wick comes face-to-face with the Bowery King, the two make a pact to go directly after the High Table for doing them dirty.

caption Who isn’t excited at the possibility of seeing Fishburne and Reeves team up again after “The Matrix” franchise? source Lionsgate

Clearly, the Bowery King has some unsettled business with Dillon’s the Adjudicator, too. While Dillon couldn’t confirm a fourth movie for sure, they’re game to return.

“I think I probably heard about as much as you have through the rumor mill, but I certainly will say that the third film definitely leaves it open,” Dillon told INSIDER. “If there is going to be a fourth film, I’m obviously on board.”

caption The Adjudicator was a formidable addition to “John Wick: Chapter 3.” source Niko Tavernise

Dillon better get ready. Reeves has said he’ll continue making “John Wick” movies as long as the audience shows up. Director Chad Stahelski said much of the same recently in a Reddit AMA. As long as the movie fares well at the box office, plan on seeing more of Wick, the Bowery King, and the Adjudicator.

We didn’t see the Adjudicator get their hands dirty at all in the third film. They had others do their bidding for them. During the film’s final big fight at the Continental, Dillon’s character was tucked safely away in a room.

“Depending on what the stakes were, I’m not sure, but I’m excited at the possibility of finding out,” Dillon said of whether or not the Adjudicator would ever get in on the fight themselves.

When asked what their character’s weapon of choice would be, Dillon gave an unexpected response. “The first thing that strikes me is I feel like the Adjudicator is very much someone who is in their body,” said Dillon of the Adjudicator’s potential fight style. “They’re very grounded, and so I think whatever it would be would start with the body, meaning I think hand-to-hand combat is the first thing that comes to mind.”

caption Toss aside the swords and guns, Wick. The Adjudicator doesn’t mess around. source Lionsgate

INSIDER told Dillon we imagined the Adjudicator with a sword, a vision Dillon said they liked. “John Wick: Chapter 3” is in theaters now. You can read our review here.