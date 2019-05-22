A story about Keanu Reeves buying an ice cream just so he could autograph the receipt for a young fan has gone viral. And now others are sharing their own touching experiences with the actor.

On Friday, SBNation.com writer James Dator shared a heartwarming encounter he once had with “John Wick 3” star Keanu Reeves.

Reeves once visited the movie theater where Dator worked as a teenager, the writer said on Twitter. Starstruck Dator offered Reeves a discounted ticket, but the star declined.

However, Reeves went on to purchase an ice cream cone from the concessions stand, and signed his name on the back of the receipt for his young fan.

Now other fans are also sharing their touching experiences with Reeves.

SBNation.com writer and producer James Dator took to Twitter on Friday to share the touching experience he had with Reeves while working at a movie theater as a teenager.

In honor of John Wick 3 I have a Keanu Reeves story. — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

It was 2001, and Dator was working the box office of a movie theater in Sydney. One quiet Wednesday morning, a man dressed in a leather jacket and an equestrian helmet approached the box office – and Dator quickly realized that it was Reeves.

The actor was trying to buy a ticket for “From Hell” (a 2001 horror/mystery film starring Johnny Depp), according to Dator.

“I’m so f—ing star struck [sic] I do what any sensible 16-year-old does and tell him I’d like to give him my employee discount,” Dator tweeted. “This means he needs to sign my sheet and therefore I have his autograph.”

Unfortunately for Dator, Reeves was a bit confused by his offer.

“I don’t work here,” Dator recalled the star pointing out. So Dator just decided to charge him the normal price, but was “kicking [him]self” for not getting Reeves’ autograph.

However, things began to look up for the young Keanu Reeves fan.

“2 minutes later there’s a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office,” Dator tweeted. “I assume it’s my manager. It’s Keanu.”

“‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph,'” Dator remembers the star telling him. “‘So I signed this.’ He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream in the trash can and sees his movie.”

Only later did Dator realize that Reeves “bought an ice cream cone he didn’t want, just to get receipt paper so he could scribble his autograph for a 16-year-old idiot.”

Dator’s Twitter thread about his experience quickly went viral, with other fans also sharing their own positive interactions with the “John Wick 3” star.

Keanu 4ever. Saw this man sitting on a fire hydrant in NYC. A fucking fire hydrant. & he looked cool doing it. Mustered the courage to speak to him as he’s getting up & he was the nicest guy on the planet. Let me take 2 selfies because my hand was shaking too much the first time. pic.twitter.com/XvQKPix1cX — chris harihar (@chrisharihar) May 18, 2019

I worked at a movie theater showing Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. Keanu walked in with friends, was very nice, then walked out about 40 minutes in to the movie. He was 100% right, that movie doesn't get any better. — Mar-a-Lagot Robbie (@edillades) May 18, 2019

Shortly after bill and Ted came out, 8 year old me saw him at Newark airport. Went up to him and asked “are you keanu reeves?” “Yea, I am.” He spoke to my older brother and I for 45 minutes and gave us his number. He was awesome to spend that time with. We called but missed him. — toflo (@tonyflohr) May 18, 2019

He was on my flight 2 years ago from LA to Newark. We are waiting in line to board- around 10:00pm. He walks up dressed casually, alone, and a Frenchman in front of me, asks him for a photo. He’s like- “sure man”, they posed and laughed together. I had no idea how tall he was. — Katrina Hagen (@KatrinaHagen2) May 18, 2019

In addition to being an all-around good guy, these tweets prove that Reeves is also one of the internet’s favorite celebrities.

The only sad part of the story? Dator appears to have lost the receipt with Reeves’ autograph.

Honestly, it’s either somewhere in the attic of my moms house or lost in the move. — James Dator (@James_Dator) May 17, 2019

