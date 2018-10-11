Johnny Depp defends his ‘Fantastic Beasts’ role amid abuse allegations and says JK Rowling has seen the evidence of his innocence

caption Johnny Depp told Entertainment Weekly that the “Harry Potter” author is defending him because she has “seen evidence” that shows he was falsely accused of domestic violence. source John Phillips/Getty Images; Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Johnny Depp will reprise his role as Grindelwald in the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.”

Many people were upset the role wasn’t recast after domestic abuse allegations against the actor by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a new interview for the movie with Entertainment Weekly, the actor once again denied those allegations.

“I was falsely accused, which I why I’m suing the Sun newspaper,” Depp said.

He also said “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling has “seen the evidence” and knows he was falsely accused.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Johnny Depp continued to deny any domestic violence allegations against him.

“The fact remains I was falsely accused, which I why I’m suing the Sun newspaper for defamation for repeating false accusations,” Depp said of ex-wife Amber Heard’s allegations of domestic abuse.

“JK [Rowling] has seen the evidence and therefore knows I was falsely accused, and that’s why she has publicly supported me,” he continued. “She doesn’t take things lightly. She would not stand up if she didn’t know the truth.”

According to EW, the “evidence” noted by Depp will be presented in court proceedings next month during “The Sun” defamation case.

“As the parties agreed in their divorce to resolve future disputes in confidential arbitration, that is the appropriate forum to address Mr. Depp’s public denials that he abused Ms. Heard,” Eric M. George, Heard’s attorney said in a statement to INSIDER of the evidence.

Amber Heard filed a restraining order against Johnny Depp in 2016 after filing for divorce

Heard filed a restraining order against Depp in May 2016, less than a week after filing for divorce from the “Fantastic Beasts” actor.

The actress presented a photo of herself with a bruised eye in court.

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp: see the scary bruises & evidence of her abuse claims https://t.co/6dBbjy8jSn pic.twitter.com/mZnGEF1D9L — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 28, 2016

In August 2016, she dismissed the case with prejudice (meaning she cannot refile it). In a statement, Heard said she would donate proceeds from her divorce to charity.

Depp has previously denied Heard’s allegations of domestic violence

Depp also denied Heard’s allegations of domestic violence in a cover story for British GQ’s November issue.

“To harm someone you love? As a kind of bully? No, it didn’t, it couldn’t even sound like me,” he told the magazine. “So, initially, I just kept my mouth shut, you know? I knew it was going to stick on me and it would get weirder.”

In response to a video that appeared to capture the actor throwing a wine bottle at Heard, Depp claimed it was an old video made to look recent and showed his reaction after losing “hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars.”

“Twenty-five feet away from her, how the f— am I going to hit her? Which, by the way, is the last thing I would’ve done. I might look stupid, but I ain’t f—ing stupid,” he said.

Heard’s lawyer called the GQ interview “outrageous” and said Depp’s “statements are entirely untrue.”

caption Depp as Gellert Grindelwald in the “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” teaser. source Warner Bros.

Fans are upset that Depp is still in “Fantastic Beasts,” but JK Rowling says she supports his casting

When the first photo of Depp in the “Fantastic Beasts” sequel, “The Crimes of Grindelwald,” was revealed, many fans were upset Depp was still in the movie, largely due to the domestic violence allegations.

Rowling responded to Depp’s casting in the movie in December 2017, saying she was happy to have him play Grindelwald.

“Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies,” Rowling said in a statement.

In her statement, the author said the stories about Depp “deeply concerned” her and that she did consider recasting. Ultimately, she and director David Yates decided to keep Depp in the movie.

Yates also defended the actor in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December 2017, saying it’s “a dead issue.“

“There’s an issue at the moment where there’s a lot of people being accused of things, they’re being accused by multiple victims, and it’s compelling and frightening,” Yates said. “With Johnny, it seems to me there was one person who took a pop at him and claimed something.”

Representatives for Rowling, and Warner Bros. didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” is in theaters November 16.

This article was updated to reflect the comment from Heard’s attorney.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, you can visit RAINN or call its hotline at 1-800-656-4673 to receive confidential support from a trained staff member.

