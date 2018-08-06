Johnny Manziel throws 4 interceptions and gets benched in absolutely disastrous CFL debut

source Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Johnny Manziel’s CFL debut on Friday was an absolute disaster.

Manziel threw an interception on his very first pass, and would finish the first half with four interceptions before being benched.

It’s unclear whether or not he’ll get another chance to turn things around with the Montreal Alouettes.

Johnny Manziel’s Canadian Football League debut did not go according to plan.

The former Heisman winner finally got his shot on Friday night, starting for the Montreal Alouettes and facing off against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the team that traded him away just a week ago.

The script was set for a revenge game against his former team, but instead, Manziel got off to a disastrous start and was eventually benched.

Manziel’s bad game started as soon as he took the field, with his first pass landing directly in the hands of a defender for his first-ever CFL interception.

Things wouldn’t get better from there.

With the game still in the first quarter, Manziel scrambled out of pressure in a move that briefly brought back memories of his playmaking days at Texas A&M. But rather than escape the scrum for positive yardage, Manziel threw up an errant pass that was tipped by a receiver to yet another Tiger-Cat for his second pick of the day.

Johnny Manziel escapes a sack, but ends up throwing it away for his second interception of the game. #CFLGameDay #FNF pic.twitter.com/lTVmkeMT79 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 4, 2018

Manziel would finish with a whopping four interceptions in the first half, completing just 11-of-20 passes for 104 yards and leave the Alouettes to dig themselves out of a 38-3 halftime deficit before getting pulled from the game.

Manziel attempted to stay positive about the atrocious performance.

“It was just a bad day,” Manziel said. “Those days happen in football. [You] learn from them, because I don’t want to have this feeling again. It sucks. Nevertheless, I don’t think this defines me coming up here as a CFL player. I don’t think one game, good, bad, indifferent, or anything makes your career. If I would’ve been judged after one game at Texas A&M, I wouldn’t be where I am today.”

The Alouettes will look to turn their season around on Saturday as they take on the East division-leading Ottowa Redblacks – it’s unclear whether or not Manziel will get another chance under center.